GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally fizzes on downgrade bets, data

* Riskier assets rally after tentative U.S. debt deal

* Wall Street rise in early trading, down on ISM data

* U.S. credit downgrade expected (Updated prices, adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline from previous LONDON)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Aug 1 A stocks rally fizzled and oil prices jumped on Monday as lawmakers in Washington were set to approve a hike to the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a technical default, but fear of a downgrade lingered.

U.S. stocks turned negative after rising more than 1 percent at the open after the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index hit its lowest in two years.

Data also pointed to stagnant factory growth in China and the euro zone.

"We avoided the possibility of a default, but now concerns are turning to a possible (credit) downgrade," said Phil Streible, senior market strategist with futures broker Lind-Waldock in Chicago. "The ISM number is putting more pressure on equities at a time when fundamentals aren't that strong."

There remained a widespread assumption that ratings agencies could downgrade U.S. Treasuries from their vaunted triple-A status, a move that would impact the valuation of numerous other assets.

Still, the cost of insuring U.S. debt with credit default swaps fell, with short-dated swaps dropping the most, as investors regained confidence the United States would avoid a near-term debt default.

After an hour of trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 62.55 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,080.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.72 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,284.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 12.66 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,743.72.

The dollar hit a record low of 0.77525 Swiss franc CHF=EBS and last traded down 1.2 percent at 0.7760. The euro also fell to a record low of 1.1060 francs EURCHF=EBS and was last down 2 percent at 1.1087.

In bond markets, U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 17/32 to yield 2.73 percent after the weak data, down from 2.82 percent earlier on Monday and 2.80 percent late on Friday.

Brent crude oil futures .LCOc1 rose to a six-week high earlier in the session at over $120 a barrel in a relief rally, but lost some of the gains after the ISM data. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

