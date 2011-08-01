GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally fizzes on downgrade bets, data

* Riskier assets rally after tentative U.S. debt deal
* Wall Street rise in early trading, down on ISM data
* U.S. credit downgrade expected
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 1 A stocks rally fizzled and oil
prices jumped on Monday as lawmakers in Washington were set to
approve a hike to the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a technical
default, but fear of a downgrade lingered.
U.S. stocks turned negative after rising more than 1
percent at the open after the Institute for Supply Management
manufacturing index hit its lowest in two years.
Data also pointed to stagnant factory growth in China and
the euro zone.
"We avoided the possibility of a default, but now concerns
are turning to a possible (credit) downgrade," said Phil
Streible, senior market strategist with futures broker
Lind-Waldock in Chicago. "The ISM number is putting more
pressure on equities at a time when fundamentals aren't that
strong."
There remained a widespread assumption that ratings
agencies could downgrade U.S. Treasuries from their vaunted
triple-A status, a move that would impact the valuation of
numerous other assets.
Still, the cost of insuring U.S. debt with credit default
swaps fell, with short-dated swaps dropping the most, as
investors regained confidence the United States would avoid a
near-term debt default.
After an hour of trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 62.55 points, or 0.52
percent, at 12,080.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 7.72 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,284.56. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 12.66 points, or 0.46 percent,
at 2,743.72.
The dollar hit a record low of 0.77525 Swiss franc
CHF=EBS and last traded down 1.2 percent at 0.7760. The euro
also fell to a record low of 1.1060 francs EURCHF=EBS and was
last down 2 percent at 1.1087.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 17/32 to
yield 2.73 percent after the weak data, down from 2.82 percent
earlier on Monday and 2.80 percent late on Friday.
Brent crude oil futures .LCOc1 rose to a six-week high
earlier in the session at over $120 a barrel in a relief rally,
but lost some of the gains after the ISM data.
