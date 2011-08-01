GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slide on downgrade bets, data

* Wall Street down after ISM data, 1 pct gain evaporates

* U.S. credit downgrade expected

* Yen rallies vs dollar, heightens intervention risk (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Aug 1 A stocks rally fizzled and U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday as fear of a downgrade to U.S. debt lingered even as lawmakers in Washington prepared to approve a hike to the debt ceiling to avoid a default.

Reports showing weakness in the world's manufacturing sectors also hit markets and added to fears over the pace of recovery. For more, see: [ID:L6E7J10Q9]

The dollar fell to a more-than-4-month low below 77 against the yen, heightening the risk of monetary moves from Tokyo. The greenback briefly pared its losses and turned positive, but traders said there was no sign of intervention.[ID:N1E7700XS]

U.S. stocks turned negative after rising more than 1 percent at the open, as the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index hit its lowest in two years.

The slow pace of growth cast doubt on expectations the faltering recovery would quickly regain steam in the second half of the year.

ISM data also pointed to stagnant factory growth in China and the euro zone.

U.S. congressional leaders rushed to line up Republican and Democratic votes for a White House-backed deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avert an unprecedented debt default. [ID:nUSBUDGET].

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office confirmed that the debt deal would reduce budget deficits by at least $2.1 trillion over 10 years.

"The main reason for the reversal is people are waking up to the fact that this isn't a great deal," said Carl Kaufman, who helps manage nearly $2 billion at the Osterweis Strategic Income fund in San Francisco.

"It doesn't help the economy, and if we have a continued slowdown the deficit will be larger," he said. "Add to that the fact that it isn't a certainty this goes through, and it's not a certainty we won't get downgraded."

There remained a widespread assumption that ratings agencies could downgrade U.S. Treasuries from their vaunted triple-A status, a move that would impact the valuation of numerous other assets.

Still, the cost of insuring U.S. debt with credit default swaps fell, with short-dated swaps dropping the most, as investors regained confidence the United States would avoid a near-term debt default.

Shortly before 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 90.14 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,053.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 12.50 points, or 0.97 percent, at 1,279.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 30.85 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,725.53.

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.8 percent with emerging market shares .MSCIEF up 0.75 percent.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 closed 1.3 percent lower.

DOLLAR TUMBLES, EURO SLIDES

The plan to avert a U.S. default must be passed by both houses of Congress and will still face some opposition. But it is expected to allow the debt ceiling to be raised, avoiding the prospect of Washington not being able to pay its bills.

"The risk of a possible credit downgrade remains on the table as the spending cuts may not go far enough to convince rating agencies that Washington is serious about getting its fiscal house in order," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The dollar hit a record low of 0.77525 Swiss franc CHF=EBS and last traded down 0.6 percent at 0.7808. Against the yen JPY=, the greenback was last down 1.1 percent at 76.60

The euro also fell to a record low of 1.1030 francs EURCHF=EBS and was last down 1.9 percent at 1.1099.

The euro lost 1 percent to $1.4206 EUR=EBS.

Gold XAU= fell more than 1 percent earlier but erased its losses after equity markets turned. It was at $1,628 an ounce, nearly unchanged for the day.

In bond markets, benchmark U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 12/32 to yield 2.74 percent after the weak data, down from 2.82 percent earlier on Monday and 2.80 percent late on Friday. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Lucia Mutikani, Ryan Vlastelica and Julie Haviv; Editing by Dan Grebler)