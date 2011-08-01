GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, commods off after data, rate threat

* Wall Street down after manufacturing data
* U.S. credit downgrade expected
* Commodities fall, hit by weak global data, strong dollar
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Stocks and commodities fell on
Monday as weak global factory data added to already sour news
on the global economy, along with concern lawmakers in
Washington may not approve a rise in the U.S. debt ceiling in
time.
The Swiss franc soared and the U.S. dollar rallied against
the euro, with demand for safe-haven currencies set to continue
on concerns about a slowing economy and a possible cut of the
United States' triple-A credit rating.
U.S. stocks swung from a 1 percent gain at the open to a 1
percent slide before paring some losses, reflecting the
market's uncertainty, after the Institute for Supply
Management's July manufacturing index hit its lowest in two
years.
The slow pace of growth cast doubt on expectations the
faltering recovery would quickly regain steam in the second
half of the year.
Data also pointed to stagnant factory growth in China and
the euro zone.
U.S. oil prices CLc1 fell 0.6 percent while copper
CMCU3 dropped 1.5 percent on the weak ISM data and a firmer
dollar.
U.S. congressional leaders rushed to line up Republican and
Democratic votes for a White House-backed deal to raise the
U.S. borrowing limit and avert an unprecedented debt default.
No time for a vote has been announced, but Vice President Joe
Biden predicted passage. For details, see [ID:nUSBUDGET]
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office confirmed that
the debt deal would reduce budget deficits by at least $2.1
trillion over 10 years.
The deal "doesn't help the economy, and if we have a
continued slowdown the deficit will be larger," said Carl
Kaufman, who helps manage nearly $2 billion at the Osterweis
Strategic Income fund in San Francisco. "Add to that the fact
that it isn't a certainty this goes through, and it's not a
certainty we won't get downgraded."
With less than an hour of trading left in the session, the
Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 24.67 points, or
0.20 percent, at 12,118.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was down 6.32 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,285.96. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 18.88 points, or 0.68
percent, at 2,737.50.
World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS fell 0.5
percent with emerging market shares .MSCIEF up 0.9 percent.
U.S. dollar-denominated Nikkei futures NKc1 dipped 0.15
percent.
The plan to avert a U.S. default must be passed by both
houses of Congress and will still face some opposition. The
Treasury faces a Tuesday deadline after which it would have to
stop paying some of its bills.
There remained widespread assumption that ratings agencies
could downgrade U.S. Treasuries from their vaunted triple-A
status, a move that would impact the valuation of numerous
other assets.
"The risk of a possible credit downgrade remains on the
table as the spending cuts may not go far enough to convince
rating agencies that Washington is serious about getting its
fiscal house in order," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst
at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Still, the cost of insuring U.S. debt with credit default
swaps fell.
SWISS FRANC RALLIES, EURO SLIDES
The dollar and euro hit record lows against the Swiss
franc, while the single currency lost 0.7 percent versus the
greenback. Against the yen JPY=, the U.S. currency was last
down 0.4 percent at 77.08 after earlier hitting a
more-than-4-month low that heightened fears of intervention
from Tokyo.
"The markets are unsure about how this will play out and it
is down to the wire, so the market is cautious right now," said
Jessica Hoversen, FX analyst at MF Global in New York.
Gold futures GCc1 edged 0.5 percent lower to $1,620.70 an
ounce.
In bond markets, benchmark U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR rose
14/32 in price to yield 2.74 percent after the weak data, down
from 2.82 percent earlier Monday and 2.80 percent late on
Friday.
