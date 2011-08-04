GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors flee economic gloom, policy paralysis

* MSCI world stocks fall to new 2011 low
* Dow falls more than 500 points, S&P 500 down 4.8 pct
* Yen slides after Tokyo intervenes
* ECB in the market buying bonds - traders
(Updates with Euro STOXX 50 index)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Investors around the world
dumped stocks and commodities on Thursday and rushed to the
security of cash and government bonds, hammering equity indexes
to their lowest levels of the year on fears of a spreading debt
crisis and slowing growth.
Worries the euro-zone debt crisis was spiraling out of
control sent blue chip European stocks to levels not seen since
markets recovered from the financial crisis in mid-2009.
Italian equities pushed further into bear market territory --
down nearly 30 percent since February.
Major U.S. indexes fell more than 4 percent, with the
technology-heavy Nasdaq down 5 percent, erasing gains for the
year as the broad-based S&P 500 entered a correction of more
than 10 percent from a peak in May.
Intense selling this week reflects frustration with
politicians to address pressing concerns over high public debt
levels in Europe and the United States as large industrial
economies show signs of running aground.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index .STOXX50E,
which measures the performance of 50 big European stocks, fell
3.4 percent to a two-year low, wiping out much of its gains
since the end of the financial crisis.
"The big catalyst was fear," said Matt Rubin, director of
investment strategy at Neuberger Berman in New York, which
manages $199 billion in assets.
"People are selling in anticipation of a lousy jobs number
and a double-dip recession," he said, referring to Friday's
closely watched U.S. payrolls report, which is expected to show
another month of subpar growth in the labor market.
With investors caught in a perfect storm, officials around
the world moved to calm markets. The boldest step came from
Tokyo, where the government spent an estimated 1 trillion yen
($13 billion) to stem the strength of its currency.
The yen-selling pushed the dollar up roughly 4 percent to a
session high of 80.25 yen on trading platform EBS, well off a
low of 76.29 set on Monday. The dollar traded on Thursday
afternoon at 79.08 yen JPY=, up 2.6 percent on the day, while
the euro gained 1 percent to 111.70 yen EURJPY=.
The Japanese intervention came a day after Switzerland
unexpectedly cut rates to weaken the franc, which has spiked in
recent days as investors sought safe havens. The currency edged
slightly higher in New York trade on Thursday.
Even gold, which has raced to a series of highs near $1,700
an ounce amid the gathering uncertainty, fell as deepening
losses on Wall Street prompted investors to sell the metal to
raise cash.
The exodus from stocks pushed the broad Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX down nearly 5 percent, while the clamor for
safe-haven investments drove the yield on the 10-year U.S.
Treasury note US10YT=RR below 2.5 percent, the lowest since
early November 2010.
The CBOE volatility index .VIX, or VIX, known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, jumped 35.4 percent to 31.7, its highest
in more than a year. The move was the biggest jump since
February 2007, which came during the U.S. subprime mortgage
meltdown.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 512.76
points, or 4.31 percent, to end at 11,383.68. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 60.27 points, or 4.78 percent, to
1,200.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost 136.68
points, or 5.08 percent, to 2,556.39.
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was down 4.3
percent for the day, its largest daily fall in over two years,
and hit a fresh 2011 low.
European stocks .FTEU3 lost 3.3 percent.
Safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc, the yen and gold
have spiked this week on investor fears that governments around
the world are planning spending cuts at a time of slowing
global economic growth.
The latest spate of economic data points to slowing demand
in the United States, while the euro zone grapples with the
spread of its debt crisis to Spain and Italy, where borrowing
costs have increased sharply.
The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged on
Thursday, but traders said the bank has been buying bonds of
peripheral euro-zone countries in an effort to keep rates
down.
German Bunds gained, while Italian and Spanish government
bond yields rose in volatile trade after a euro- zone monetary
source said the European Central Bank was planning to buy only
Portuguese and Irish bonds. For more see [ID:nR1E7IF024].
Markets were unconvinced the ECB bond buying will be
effective in stopping contagion. some were disappointed that
Italian and Spanish bonds, whose yields climbed above 6 percent
recently, were not the target of the purchases.
"It wasn't a unanimous decision to (buy bonds). (ECB
President Jean-Claude) Trichet looked really uncomfortable
saying it," one trader said.
"The market, obviously, dismissed it pretty rapidly,"
another trader said.
Brent LCOc1 fell more than 5 percent and U.S. crude
CLc1 slid nearly 6 percent, or $5.47, to $86.46 a barrel.
Copper prices CMCU3 dropped 2 percent.
