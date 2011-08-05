GLOBAL MARKETS-US markets recover, but investors jittery

* World stocks slide for eighth day
* Dollar hits record low against Swiss franc
* US jobs data offers little relief
* About $2.5 trillion wiped off global stocks in week
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 5 World stocks fell for an eighth
day but U.S. stocks gained ground on Friday after a dizzying
descent that wiped $2.5 trillion off the value of global
equities this week and brought back memories of the 2008
financial crisis.
Wall Street stocks recovered from losses of more than 2
percent to trade mostly higher in the afternoon, a day after
indexes posted their worst losses in two years. The MSCI's
All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS pared its losses, but
was still down 1 percent on the day.
"What you had was a crisis-of-confidence move down,
unjustified by the fundamentals," said Jeffrey Saut, chief
investment strategist of Raymond James Financial, in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "It's like pushing down on a spring. You
can only press down so far."
World leaders moved to address the turmoil, which has been
driven by fears the global economy is slipping back into
recession and by the inability of policymakers in Europe to
extinguish the debt crisis engulfing the region.
As frustration grows at what investors see as the European
Central Bank's ineffectual response to the crisis, sources said
the bank is demanding that Italy commit to fast-track specific
welfare reforms and a constitutional amendment enshrining a
fiscal rule before it will buy Italian bonds.
Jittery markets took the comments as a sign a move may be
near. The euro jumped to a session high against the dollar and
helped reverse the greenback's slump against the Swiss franc
after it hit a record low on safe-haven buying.
The euro was at session highs at $1.4293 EUR=EBS , up 1.3
percent.
China and Japan called for global cooperation. French
President Nicolas Sarkozy was due to discuss the financial
markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime
Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the world
economy "is in a situation of stress" and South American
nations must work together to create mechanisms to protect
their economies from turmoil.
Rumors circulated that ratings agency Standard & Poor's
would downgrade the U.S. debt rating after the close, but S&P
said it would not comment on them.
News of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in July
relieved some of the financial markets' worst fears, but that
was not enough to spur sustained buying after an early bounce.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell after the data, reversing
some of the gains made in Thursday's panic of risk-averse
trading. The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR lost 1-5/32, to
yield 2.54 percent, up from 2.41 percent at Thursday's close.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 101.83
points, or 0.89 percent, at 11,485.51. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.44 points, or 0.54 percent, at
1,206.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 8.74
points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,547.65.
European stocks .FTEU3 fell 1.8 percent to end at 975.02,
their biggest weekly decline in nearly three years after
hitting their lowest in a year.
Industrial commodities were also hit. Three-month copper
CMCU3 fell 2.6 percent to $9,114 a tonne, the lowest since
June 29. It lost 1.9 percent in the last session.
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell to a seven-month low as raw
materials markets experienced one of their biggest sell-offs
since the financial crisis.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on week's losses - link.reuters.com/xus92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ALL EYES ON EUROPE
Apart from signs that the U.S. and global economies are
weakening despite record low interest rates and the pumping of
liquidity into the system, the focus was clearly on Europe,
where bond yields in Spain and Italy have been blowing out,
threatening the same kind of refinancing problems that have
already slammed Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The European Central Bank disappointed investors on
Thursday by buying Irish and Portuguese bonds but not Italian
or Spanish debt.
"Would the ECB please get serious?" Berenberg private bank
said in a note. "We need a circuit breaker to stop the vicious
circle in which fear feeds on fear."
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said,
"The Swiss National Bank is caught between a rock and a hard
place. It's difficult to see the franc being anything but well
bid in the current environment."
The ECB bought Portuguese and Irish government bonds,
slightly easing pressure on Italian and other euro-zone
peripheral debt, which had earlier offered euro-era high
premiums over less risky Germany.
But Italian 10-year government bond yields rose above their
Spanish equivalent.
Italy has emerged as the market's major concern after a
rescue deal that was intended to stop the spread of the crisis
failed to convince investors it had the firepower to ease
pressure on the vast Italian bond market.
(Editing by James Dalgleish, Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)