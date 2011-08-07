REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro rises, ECB raises debt-buying hopes

(Refiles with updated headline)
* Euro rises on hopes ECB will buy Italian, Spanish bonds
* US dollar seen dropping; Swiss franc, yen likely gainers
* Some global investors question S&P downgrade
* U.S. downgrade exacerbates growth worries
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 7 The euro got a boost on Sunday
after a euro zone monetary source said the European Central
Bank will intervene decisively on markets to protect Italy and
Spain from the debt crisis, indicating it would buy government
bonds of the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economies.
A statement from the ECB, issued after the central bank
held a conference call, said it would "actively implement" its
bond-buying programs, while the euro zone monetary source told
Reuters that the ECB would intervene "significantly" in the
crisis. [ID:nL6E7J704K]
The U.S. dollar took a further beating against the
safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen, though markets were
aware of the possibility of intervention by the Bank of Japan
and Swiss National Bank to stem their surging currencies.
The dollar fell against the Swiss franc to 0.7570 franc
from 0.7671 on Friday. It also lost ground against the yen to
78.01 yen from 78.38 on Friday.
Global stocks could tumble after the United States lost its
top-tier credit rating from Standard & Poor's.
Stocks in Tel Aviv .TA25, one of the first global equity
markets to open since the U.S. downgrade, dropped 7 percent on
Sunday in response to S&P's action late on Friday to cut the
U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch to "AA-plus" from
"AAA."
The move by S&P drew criticism from some of the world's
largest investors. For the S&P story, click on [ID:nLDE77500Z]
"Obviously, we're going to get freaked out a little bit and
the dollar will get hit, but it's only going to be for a couple
of days," said John Taylor, chairman and chief executive
officer of FX Concepts, the world's largest currency hedge
fund.
Over the past month, the dollar shed 6 percent against the
Swiss franc CHF=EBS and about 4 percent against the yen
JPY=.
"This downgrade is not that important and if you ask me,
too silly. The U.S. is in a much better position than any, I
repeat, any European country," Taylor added.
While the downgrade was seen as compounding uncertainty in
Europe, it was not yet clear whether European policymakers
would be able to come up with measures to allay concerns about
their own region's crisis. However, all the signs were that
they were keenly aware of the importance of reassuring
markets.
Germany and France on Sunday reiterated their commitment to
implementing the decisions of last month's emergency EU summit.
[ID:nLDE77607W] [ID:nL6E7J704K]
One ECB source said that if the ECB council opted to
intervene on Italy, the ECB and national central banks would
start buying Italian bonds when markets open on Monday.
The ECB last week resumed its purchases of government bonds
in the secondary market after an 18-week hiatus, but its
decision to restrict such purchases to Irish and Portuguese
bonds led to sharp declines in Italian and Spanish bond prices,
and borrowing costs soared to 14-year highs.
Any ECB buying would offer relief to beaten-down Italian
and Spanish bonds, although the extent of any rally in these
bonds will depend on the size and persistence of the bank's
bond purchases.
U.S. RECESSION FEARS
Worries of another U.S. recession and concern about the
euro zone crisis have sparked a global stock market slump that
wiped $2.5 trillion off companies' values in the past week.
The fall in global share prices, as measured by the MSCI
All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, was the biggest weekly
decline since early October 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
Consumer discretionary shares of firms dependent on
external demand are likely to be singled out for more
punishment.
Still, some investors believed the expected sell-off in
stocks on the U.S. credit downgrade had been largely priced in
and may not last long. Some expressed doubts about the S&P
decision as they are well aware of questions on the S&P's
calculations of the projected U.S. fiscal deficits.
[ID:nN1E774236]
"The U.S. track record -- over the past 200 years -- on its
ability and willingness to fully service its debt is impeccable
and the debt statistics should be interpreted not in isolation
but in conjunction with the flawless track record of the U.S.,"
said Stephen Jen, managing director of SLJ Macro Partners in
London, a global macro hedge fund.
"This will have no lasting effects on financial asset
prices," he added.
U.S. Treasury debt yields are also expected to rise on
Monday. Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes
rebounded to 2.56 percent on Friday, but were not very far from
a record low of near 2 percent hit during the throes of the
2007-09 global financial crisis.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on week's losses link.reuters.com/xus92s
Euro zone crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Euro zone bond spreads r.reuters.com/kus82s
Dealers cut U.S. growth outlook [ID:nN1E7741Y9]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The sharp swings in financial markets have piled pressure
on policymakers.
Finance ministers from the Group of Seven most developed
economies are set to discuss the U.S. sovereign rating
downgrade and Europe's debt woes on Monday, Japanese news
agency Kyodo reported earlier on Sunday. [ID:nL3E7J700A]
"Be wary (Monday) of irrational depression as markets take
flight," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, a director at Seven
Investment Management in London. "We are dealing with the
knowns and not the unknowns, but what we have a shortage of at
the moment is political leadership."
Goldman Sachs strategists said there was a one-in-three
probability of a U.S. recession due to the worsening European
crisis, the possible failure to extend payroll tax cuts and
elevated levels of joblessness, despite a slight dip in the
U.S. unemployment rate in July.
That would bode ill for the benchmark MSCI all-country
index, which last week hit its lowest since September 2010 and
has accumulated losses of more than 12 percent since late
July.
"Market sentiment appears acutely vulnerable given the
build-up of concern on a sharper U.S. slowdown and speculation
on the appropriate policy response and lingering fears stemming
from the sovereign debt crisis in Europe," Citigroup
strategists said in a note.