GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, gold rallies post-downgrade

  

 * World stocks hit by losses again
 * Wall Street down as much as 5 percent
 * Italian, Spanish bond yields drop on ECB buying
 * Gold hits record above $1,700 an ounce
 (Updates prices, adds Obama, details)
 By Leah Schnurr
 NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stocks plunged on Monday
as investors fled to the safety of gold and bonds the first
trading day after Standard & Poor's downgraded the United
States.
 U.S. stocks lost as much as 5 percent by mid-afternoon and
European stocks hit a two-year low. Wall Street's favored gauge
of investor anxiety spiked well above 40, a sign investors are
afraid of more declines to come. The CBOE Volatility Index
.VIX was up 39.4 percent at 44.60.
 Investors were struggling to discern the effects of the
U.S. credit rating downgrade, which could hit various
components of the vast U.S. financial sector, from mortgage
lenders to municipal issuers and insurers.
 "When you get this kind of panic and fear into the market,
it goes beyond any realistic or sensible level. I wouldn't put
all my money in stocks right now. I'd hold some back," said
Mike Gibbs, chief market strategist at Morgan Keegan in
Memphis, Tennessee.
 Investors took shelter in the asset that was downgraded --
choosing U.S. government bonds for their liquidity and
perceived high quality.
 The downgrade -- and the threats of subsequent moves by S&P
or other rating agencies -- raise uncertainty as to the
credibility of the United States in the global economy as
investors increasingly worry about another recession.
 Central to S&P's argument was that political paralysis in
Washington has reached a point where the government would be
unable to deal with worsening deficits and sagging economic
growth. This burdens a stock market already skittish after last
week's outbreak of fear.
 U.S. President Barack Obama blamed the downgrade on
political gridlock in Washington and said he would offer some
recommendations on how to reduce federal deficits. For more see
[ID:nWNA6048].
 "In many ways this is not about the downgrade. I think it's
about the underlying fundamentals and issues that are embodied
in the downgrade itself," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S.
equity strategist at UBS in New York.
 MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS
dropped 4.9 percent and to its lowest since September 2010. The
sell-off since July 29 has wiped at least $3.4 trillion off the
value of global stocks, the equivalent of Germany's gross
domestic product.
 The sell-off crowded out any relief from news that the
European Central Bank was buying Italian and Spanish government
bonds in the latest move to staunch the euro zone debt crisis.
[ID:nLDE7770NM]
 SEARCH FOR SAFETY
 Several major brokerages have in recent days lowered their
expectations for U.S. economic growth and share appreciation
for 2011 and 2012.
 Moody's repeated a warning it could downgrade the United
States before 2013 if the fiscal or economic outlook weakened
significantly but said it saw the potential for a new deal in
Washington to cut the budget deficit before then.
[ID:nN1E77700L]
 Investors looking for a safe place to park their money
pushed gold XAU= to a record high above $1,700 an ounce. The
dollar dropped against the Swiss franc and yen, while the euro
fell.
 The euro EUR=EBS hit a record low against the Swiss
franc, falling as low as 1.0640 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS. It
also lost 1.8 percent versus the yen EURJPY=R.
 The dollar JPY=EBS fell 1 percent to 77.57 yen and was
down 2.1 percent at 0.7507 Swiss francs CHF=EBS.
 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last trading
up 3-4/32 points in price and yielding 3.69 percent, down from
Friday's close at 3.85 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury
note US10YT=RR was last up 2-1/32 in price and yielding 2.34
percent, down from 2.57 percent late on Friday.
 European shares closed down 4 percent after registering
gains on the ECB action. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3
has lost about 21 percent since a peak in mid-February, putting
it in bear market territory.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 538.87
points, or 4.71 percent, to 10,905.74. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX slid 71.11 points, or 5.93 percent, to
1,128.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC slumped 152.01
points, or 6.00 percent, to 2,380.40.
 There have been 26 other days since 2000 when the market
has been down more than 3 percent at noon, according to Birinyi
Associates Inc. On average, 85 percent of the time the market
continues lower until the close for a further 1 percent fall.
 (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Edward Krudy in
New York and Atul Prakash and Jeremy Gaunt in London; Editing
by James Dalgleish)

