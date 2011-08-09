GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St halts world rout in choppy trade

* World stocks rebound from 10th straight day of losses
* Wall Street up more than 2 percent at mid-morning
* Fed statement due around 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT)
* Gold posts another record high
NEW YORK, Aug 9
NEW YORK, Aug 9 World stocks pulled back from a
10-day rout on Tuesday as Wall Street put a brake on losses for
the time being, with investors turning their attention to a
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Even so, safe-haven bets were still favored as gold hit
another record and investors pushed into the Swiss franc.
Fears of a new global economic downturn, reinforced by a
downgrade of the United States' credit rating last Friday and
the debt crisis in the euro zone, had sent world shares down as
much as 20 percent from May's peak.
"Investors are looking for stability. They didn't get it
from the government, so the only place they can turn is the
Fed," said Cort Gwon, chief strategist at HudsonView Capital
Management in New York.
"If there's no indication of help, selling could come
back."
MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS recovered
from early losses and was up 0.9 percent. The earlier drop put
it on track for a 10th straight day of declines, which is
extremely rare. The record is 13, back in the 1990s.
Investor focus was on the Fed meeting, with a statement due
later in the day. Investors will look for hints on how the
central bank may react to the market meltdown and offer support
for the struggling economy. For details, see [ID:nN1E77724B]
While the Fed is not expected to debut any massive new
program to help asset prices, investors may return to selling
if there is no indication that help is on the way.
It is unclear, however, what the Fed's options are, with
interest rates already near zero and the central bank's latest
round of bond purchases having failed to stimulate credit
demand.
U.S. stocks were up more than 2.0 percent at mid-morning
and European shares .FTEU3 also bounced to gain 0.2 percent.
U.S. Treasuries, which soared on Monday, gave back some of
those gains in active trading.
"There's so much volatility out there that both up days and
down days are viewed as overdone," said Gwon.
At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was up 210.02 points, or 1.94 percent, at 11,019.87. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX gained 27.70 points, or 2.47
percent, at 1,147.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up
74.45 points, or 3.16 percent, at 2,432.14.
SAFETY FIRST
Higher-than-expected inflation data from China added to
concerns about the global economy. The country's industrial
output also grew at a slower pace in July, with the central
bank trying to keep prices in check without dragging down the
economy. [ID:nL3E7J91PZ]
A Reuters poll found the United States faces one-in-four
odds of slipping back into recession, and a weaker economic
outlook is raising the likelihood the Federal Reserve will soon
do more to boost growth. [ID:nL9E7I401E]
The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 21/32, its yield
rising to 2.39 percent, erasing about 1/3 of the previous day's
gain and a smaller portion of the week's advance.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 29/32
yielding 3.70 percent, up 4 basis points from late Monday. It
touched 3.75 percent in overseas trading and hovered near its
lowest levels since Sept. 2010.
Gold XAU= hit a record $1,778 an ounce in its biggest
three-day rally since the financial crisis in late 2008. It
gained more than 3 percent on Monday.
The Swiss franc surged to record highs for the third day in
a row against the euro and the U.S. dollar.
The euro dropped to its lowest on record at 1.0475 Swiss
francs EURCHF=EBS on trading platform EBS. It was last at
1.0528 in volatile trade, down 1.7 percent for the day.
The franc also rose to an all-time high versus the dollar
CHF=EBS of 0.73592 on EBS before easing to 0.7394, with the
dollar down 2.1 percent.
The Japanese yen, which also tends to benefit in times of
market stress, breached 77 yen per dollar, above levels that
triggered official intervention from Tokyo last week.
