GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St pares gains on Fed promise of low rates

* Wall Street mixed after initial drop

* Fed promises to keep rates low for at least 2 yrs (Updates to FOMC)

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks pared gains in volatile trade on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for at least another two years.

Investors had been hoping for action from the Fed to alleviate worries the economy could fall back into recession, which had pushed Wall Street higher for most of the day. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]

However, the cental bank's options appeared to be limited because the current crisis is not liquidity-driven, as it was in 2008. But the market still responded favorably to the Fed's show of concern.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 50.93 points, or 0.47 percent, at 10,758.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.79 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,121.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 13.65 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,371.34. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dan Grebler)