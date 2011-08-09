GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St higher after Fed promises nothing

* Wall Street moves up in choppy trade
* Fed promises to keep rates low for at least 2 yrs
(Adds details, quote, updates prices)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks gave up gains but
held in positive territory on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve failed to offer more than a 2-year promise of low
interest rates, coupled with a warning the economy had
weakened.
Wall Street had pushed higher for most of the session after
Monday's rout on hopes the central bank would come to the
markets' rescue, as it has in the past.
However, the cental bank's options appeared to be limited
because the current crisis is not liquidity-driven, as it was
in 2008. The Fed said it would keep its existing monetary
stimulus on track and offered a long two-year timeframe for
rates to stay low. But it offered no new monetary initiatives.
The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably
weaker than expected, suggesting inflation, which has already
moderated recently, will remain contained for the foreseeable
future. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]
"This is a lame way for the Fed to try to help the
marketplace," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior
economist at Decision Economics in New York.
"The market needs a sense that the Fed is willing to do
more today, rather than merely say that they're not going to
tighten in mid-2012 versus 2013. Nobody really cares."
Safe-haven investments remained in favor. The Swiss franc
hit a fresh record high against the euro and 30-year Treasury
bond prices turned positive, erasing previous losses. The
30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded up 78/32 in price with a
yield of 3.53 percent.
"The statement was extremely negative in its outlook on the
economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"This is definitely a negative for risk appetite and that's
why we're seeing the yen and Swiss franc at new highs."
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 65.24
points, or 0.60 percent, at 10,875.09. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 13.10 points, or 1.17 percent, at
1,132.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.95
points, or 1.61 percent, at 2,395.64.