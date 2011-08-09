GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St higher after Fed promises nothing

* Wall Street moves up in choppy trade

* Fed promises to keep rates low for at least 2 yrs (Adds details, quote, updates prices)

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks gave up gains but held in positive territory on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to offer more than a 2-year promise of low interest rates, coupled with a warning the economy had weakened.

Wall Street had pushed higher for most of the session after Monday's rout on hopes the central bank would come to the markets' rescue, as it has in the past.

However, the cental bank's options appeared to be limited because the current crisis is not liquidity-driven, as it was in 2008. The Fed said it would keep its existing monetary stimulus on track and offered a long two-year timeframe for rates to stay low. But it offered no new monetary initiatives.

The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably weaker than expected, suggesting inflation, which has already moderated recently, will remain contained for the foreseeable future. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]

"This is a lame way for the Fed to try to help the marketplace," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

"The market needs a sense that the Fed is willing to do more today, rather than merely say that they're not going to tighten in mid-2012 versus 2013. Nobody really cares."

Safe-haven investments remained in favor. The Swiss franc hit a fresh record high against the euro and 30-year Treasury bond prices turned positive, erasing previous losses. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded up 78/32 in price with a yield of 3.53 percent.

"The statement was extremely negative in its outlook on the economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"This is definitely a negative for risk appetite and that's why we're seeing the yen and Swiss franc at new highs."

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 65.24 points, or 0.60 percent, at 10,875.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 13.10 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,132.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 37.95 points, or 1.61 percent, at 2,395.64.