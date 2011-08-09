GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rises in choppy trade after Fed

* Wall Street moves up in choppy trade
* Fed promises to keep rates low for at least 2 yrs
(Adds details, quote, updates prices)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks seesawed higher on
Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to hold
interest rates low for at least two years, clawing back from
knee-jerk disappointment the central bank did not have a new
trump card up its sleeve.
Wall Street pushed higher for most of the session after
Monday's rout -- the steepest fall in nearly three years -- on
hopes the central bank would come to the markets' rescue, as it
has in the past. Indexes trimmed gains before the Fed's
statement and subsequently dropped briefly into negative
territory.
The Fed said it would keep its existing monetary stimulus
on track and offered a long two-year timeframe for rates to
stay low. But it offered no new monetary initiatives.
The Fed said U.S. economic growth was proving considerably
weaker than expected, suggesting inflation, which has already
moderated recently, will remain contained for the foreseeable
future. For details, see [ID:nN1E7780FW]
It also signaled that it was prepared to do more if
necessary, noting that it still has tools available for
spurring growth and will use them if necessary.
Even some investors hoping for action from the Fed
acknowledged the cental bank's options were limited because the
current crisis is not liquidity-driven, as it was in 2008.
"If they have to act they will. They didn't act today
because they didn't want to send a specific message of panic,"
said Alberto Bernal, head of emerging markets fixed income
research at Bulltick Capital Markets in Florida.
Safe-haven investments remained in favor and the U.S.
dollar plunged more than 5 percent against the Swiss franc,
hitting record lows for the third session in a row.
U.S. Treasuries prices pared their gains as stocks
recovered. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last
traded up 37/32 in price with a yield of 2.19 percent.
"The statement was extremely negative in its outlook on the
economy," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"This is definitely a negative for risk appetite and that's
why we're seeing the yen and Swiss franc at new highs."
With 15 minutes of trading remaining, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI rose 260.73 points, or 2.41 percent,
at 11,070.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up
31.44 points, or 2.81 percent, at 1,150.90. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 74.22 points, or 3.15 percent,
at 2,431.91.