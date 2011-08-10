版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 23:25 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares retreat on French jitters

  

 * Global shares retreat as Wall St drops
 * Rumors about French banks hit European markets
 * Euro falls on France rating concern
 (Adds details, quote, updates prices)
 By Leah Schnurr
 NEW YORK, Aug 10 Global stocks slumped on
Wednesday as the appetite for risk evaporated, with worries
about Europe's debt problems coming to the fore in the face of
rumors about trouble at French banks and continuing fear of
another recession.
 French banks led European markets lower as shares of
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) plummeted nearly 20 percent before
trimming some losses to trade down about 14.5 percent. BNP
Paribas (BNPP.PA) dove about 10 percent, while the European
banking index .SX7P fared somewhat better, down 6.8 percent.
 A Societe Generale spokeswoman denied all market rumors
about the bank. For more see [ID:nWEA0019].
 Losses in bank shares also sent Wall Street lower following
two days of extreme volatility that included, on Monday, the
sharpest drop in nearly three years. U.S. and European indexes
.FTEU3 tumbled more than 3 percent, while the euro dropped
more than 1 percent against the dollar.
 "Memories are fresh. I think people who during the last
financial crisis did not sell right away, next time around are
ready to sell quick and ask questions later," said Ed Crotty,
chief investment officer at Davidson Investment Advisors in
Great Falls, Montana.
 Speculation France's AAA rating may be at risk initially
rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the
top-tier rating. The jitters come after the United States lost
its prized AAA status last week. [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]
 The turnaround in equities followed a morning of gains in
Europe and Asia prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish
promise on Tuesday that it would keep interest rates low for
another two years.
 The Fed's unprecedented commitment was double-edged. It
sent the message to markets that the Fed is willing to keep
things afloat but also acknowledges how much the U.S. economy
has weakened. [ID:nN1E7781WQ]
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 422.05
points, or 3.75 percent, to 10,817.72. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 42.34 points, or 3.61 percent, to
1,130.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shed 83.11 points,
or 3.35 percent, to 2,399.41.
 The MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS, which has
fallen as much as 20 percent from a May high, was down 2.2
percent after earlier gains.
 The euro last traded down 0.9 percent at $1.4235, after
sliding to a session low of $1.42080 EUR=EBS on trading
platform EBS. It also lost 1.8 percent to 108.83 yen
EURJPY=.
 Switzerland's central bank said it was expanding measures
to fight the Swiss franc's strength. Investors have been
pouring into the currency as a safe haven during recent market
and economic weakness. [ID:nL6E7JA0BI]
 (Additional reporting by Edward Krudy and Ashley Lau; Editing
by James Dalgleish)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐