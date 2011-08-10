GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares retreat on French jitters

* Global shares retreat as Wall St drops

* Rumors about French banks hit European markets

* Euro falls on France rating concern (Adds details, quote, updates prices)

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Global stocks slumped on Wednesday as the appetite for risk evaporated, with worries about Europe's debt problems coming to the fore in the face of rumors about trouble at French banks and continuing fear of another recession.

French banks led European markets lower as shares of Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) plummeted nearly 20 percent before trimming some losses to trade down about 14.5 percent. BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) dove about 10 percent, while the European banking index .SX7P fared somewhat better, down 6.8 percent.

A Societe Generale spokeswoman denied all market rumors about the bank. For more see [ID:nWEA0019].

Losses in bank shares also sent Wall Street lower following two days of extreme volatility that included, on Monday, the sharpest drop in nearly three years. U.S. and European indexes .FTEU3 tumbled more than 3 percent, while the euro dropped more than 1 percent against the dollar.

"Memories are fresh. I think people who during the last financial crisis did not sell right away, next time around are ready to sell quick and ask questions later," said Ed Crotty, chief investment officer at Davidson Investment Advisors in Great Falls, Montana.

Speculation France's AAA rating may be at risk initially rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the top-tier rating. The jitters come after the United States lost its prized AAA status last week. [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]

The turnaround in equities followed a morning of gains in Europe and Asia prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish promise on Tuesday that it would keep interest rates low for another two years.

The Fed's unprecedented commitment was double-edged. It sent the message to markets that the Fed is willing to keep things afloat but also acknowledges how much the U.S. economy has weakened. [ID:nN1E7781WQ]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 422.05 points, or 3.75 percent, to 10,817.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 42.34 points, or 3.61 percent, to 1,130.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shed 83.11 points, or 3.35 percent, to 2,399.41.

The MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS, which has fallen as much as 20 percent from a May high, was down 2.2 percent after earlier gains.

The euro last traded down 0.9 percent at $1.4235, after sliding to a session low of $1.42080 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS. It also lost 1.8 percent to 108.83 yen EURJPY=.

Switzerland's central bank said it was expanding measures to fight the Swiss franc's strength. Investors have been pouring into the currency as a safe haven during recent market and economic weakness. [ID:nL6E7JA0BI] (Additional reporting by Edward Krudy and Ashley Lau; Editing by James Dalgleish)