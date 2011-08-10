版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 00:45 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares retreat as investors shun risk

  

 * Global shares retreat as Wall St drops
 * Rumors about French banks hit European markets
 * Investors push into U.S. Treasuries, gold
 (Adds details, quote, updates prices)
 By Leah Schnurr
 NEW YORK, Aug 10 Global stocks slumped on
Wednesday as risk appetite evaporated on speculation about the
strength of French banks holding troubled peripheral euro zone
debt.
 The rumors tapped into investors' worst fears about
possible contagion from the euro zone debt crisis and led
European markets lower. French bank stocks were hit hard.
 The turnaround in equities followed a morning of gains in
Europe and Asia prompted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish
promise on Tuesday that it would keep interest rates low for
another two years.
 Shares of Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) plummeted nearly 20
percent before trimming some losses to trade down 14.7 percent.
BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) dove 9.5 percent.
 A Societe Generale spokeswoman denied all market rumors
about the bank. For more see [ID:nWEA0019].
 Losses in bank shares also sent Wall Street lower following
two days of extreme volatility that included the sharpest drop
in nearly three years on Monday. U.S. and European indexes
.FTEU3 tumbled more than 3 percent. The euro dropped more
than 1 percent against the dollar.
 "Memories are fresh. I think people who during the last
financial crisis did not sell right away, next time around are
ready to sell quick and ask questions later," said Ed Crotty,
chief investment officer at Davidson Investment Advisors in
Great Falls, Montana.
 Wall Street's favorite fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility
index .VIX, jumped 17.7 percent after earlier rising more
than 20 percent. It was the third session in the last five the
index has seen a jump of at least 20 percent.
 Speculation France's AAA rating may be at risk initially
rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the
top-tier rating. The jitters come after the United States lost
its prized AAA status last week. [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]
 "I think there's concern about just how much Greek debt
French banks really do hold and how much the European Central
Bank is willing to backstop all this," said Bret Barker,
portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion
in fixed-income assets under management.
 The relief rally sparked on Tuesday by the Fed's commitment
to low rates turned out to be short lived.
  Investors saw the Fed's message as double edged. The
central bank signalled it was willing to keep the economy
afloat. At the same time, it acknowledged how much trouble the
U.S. economy was in. [ID:nN1E7781WQ]
 By midday Wednesday indexes had given up most of Tuesday's
gains.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 371.34
points, or 3.30 percent, to 10,868.43. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX lost 35.90 points, or 3.06 percent, to
1,136.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC shed 67.09 points,
or 2.70 percent, to 2,415.43.
 The MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS, which has
fallen as much as 20 percent from a May high, was down 1.8
percent after earlier gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 of
leading European shares provisionally closed down 3.8 percent.
 The euro last traded down 0.9 percent at $1.4235, after
sliding to a session low of $1.42080 EUR=EBS on trading
platform EBS. It also lost 1.8 percent to 108.83 yen
EURJPY=.
 Switzerland's central bank said it was expanding measures
to fight the Swiss franc's strength. Investors have been
pouring into the currency as a safe haven during recent market
and economic weakness. [ID:nL6E7JA0BI]
 The search for safety drove investors into U.S. Treasuries
and gold. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was
up 21/32 in price after briefly posting a full point gain, its
yield falling to 2.17 percent, down from 2.24 percent late on
Tuesday.
 The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2-3/32 in
price to yield 3.53 percent, down from 3.68 percent at
Tuesday's close.
 Gold racked up a third record in a row, extending its best
rally since 2008. Spot gold XAU= rose near 3 percent to hit a
high of $1,796.86 an ounce and was up 2.3 percent at $1,784 at
midday.
 (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter, Edward Krudy and
Ashley Lau; Editing by Andrew Hay)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐