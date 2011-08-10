GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares retreat as investors shun risk

* Global shares retreat as Wall St drops

* Rumors about French banks hit European markets

* Investors push into U.S. Treasuries, gold (Recasts, adds details, quotes, updates prices)

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Aug 10 A flight to safety and fear of risk drove investors out of global stocks on Wednesday as rumors about the health of French banks sparked concern that the euro zone's debt crisis could claim new victims.

The rumors tapped into investors' worst fears of contagion. French bank stocks tumbled and led European markets lower. U.S. stocks fell more than 3 percent while safe-haven gold hit another record.

"What we're seeing here is the fear and rumor-mongering that's coming out of Europe. It eerily reminds me of the fall of 2008, where you would see one financial institution after another be lined up in the cross-hairs of the traders," said Cliff Draughn, chief investment officer at Excelsia Investment Advisors in Savannah, Georgia.

Shares of Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) plummeted as much as 23 percent before trimming some losses to close almost 15 percent lower. BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) ended down 9.5 percent.

A Societe Generale spokeswoman denied market rumors about the bank. It also asked France's stock market regulator to open an investigation. For details, see [ID:nLDE77912I]

The intensification of worries over the reach of the euro zone debt crisis took some of the comfort out of Tuesday's promise from the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for at least another two years.

"The sense that you're going to have a continuing accommodative policy from the Fed gave people some comfort, but concern out of the European debt situation turned things down," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer of North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.

"What you're seeing is a very short-term, direction- oriented market."

Recent selling has followed attempts by politicians and central banks on both sides of the Atlantic to prevent or contain debt crises.

Investors saw the Fed message as double edged. The central bank signaled it was willing to keep the U.S. economy afloat. At the same time, it acknowledged just how much trouble the world's largest economy was in. [ID:nN1E7781WQ]

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, indexes had given up a chunk of Tuesday's gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 403.88 points, or 3.59 percent, at 10,835.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 37.13 points, or 3.17 percent, at 1,135.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 70.55 points, or 2.84 percent, at 2,411.97.

Wall Street's favorite fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility index .VIX, jumped 17.7 percent after earlier rising more than 20 percent. It was the third session in the last five the index has jumped at least 20 percent.

Speculation that France's AAA rating may be at risk initially rattled markets, though the three major agencies reaffirmed the top-tier rating. Standard & Poor's downgraded its AAA credit rating of the United States last week. [ID:nL6E7JA1EQ]

"I think there's concern about just how much Greek debt French banks really do hold and how much the European Central Bank is willing to backstop all this," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion in fixed-income assets under management.

The MSCI all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS was down 1.8 percent after earlier gains. The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 of leading European shares closed down 4 percent.

The euro last traded down 1.0 percent at $1.42310, after sliding to a session low of $1.41620 on trading platform EBS EUR=EBS. It lost 1.4 percent against the yen to 109.19 yen EURJPY=EBS, after sliding to a roughly five-month low at 108.300.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 1-2/32 in price after briefly posting a full point gain, its yield falling to 2.12 percent, down from 2.24 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2-4/32 in price to yield 3.52 percent, down from 3.68 percent at Tuesday's close.

Gold racked up a third record in a row, extending its best rally since 2008. Spot gold XAU= rose near 3 percent to hit a high of $1,796.86. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter, Rodrigo Campos and Ashley Lau; Editing by Dan Grebler)