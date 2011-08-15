GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks rebound for a 3rd day; oil up too

* Wall St. up, bucking weak New York manufacturing index
* Bargain hunting aids rebound after supportive Japan GDP
* Google bid for Motorola Mobility adds to investor fervor
* Oil prices up nearly 2 pct as risk appetite widens
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Wall Street opened higher on
Monday, defying an unexpected drop in New York state's key
manufacturing index, as investors made a beeline for assets
cheapened by last week's rout, including commodities.
World stocks climbed further out of their August hole,
after Japan's economy shrank less than anticipated in the
second quarter after companies made strides in restoring output
following a devastating earthquake and tsunami.
"The Japanese news, while not overly encouraging, was
another datapoint showing things are not nearly as bad as the
selloff seemed to suggest," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.
"This is an extremely jittery market, just looking to avoid
significant bad news," he said. "I would expect there to be
less volatility than we saw last week."
U.S. stocks opened higher with the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI up 108.53 points, or 0.96 percent, at
11,377.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 10.77
points, or 0.91 percent, at 1,189.58. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 17.36 points, or 0.69 percent, at
2,525.34.
The S&P 500 hit near a one-year low last week as markets
tumbled initially on the first-ever U.S. credit ratings
downgrade and fears that Europe's debt woes may get out of
hand, before rebounding with almost equal force on the notion
the selloff was overdone.
Monday's rebound was fueled partly by news that Google Inc
(GOOG.O) had offered to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
(MMI.N) for about $12.5 billion in cash. Google was down almost
2 percent while Motorola Mobility jumped nearly 60 percent.
MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS, a
broad measure of global equity health, was up 1.5 percent,
ratcheting up a 7 percent gain since hitting an 11-month low on
Thursday. European stocks .MSCIEF rose 2 percent.
In the United States, a gauge of manufacturing in New York
State showed the sector contracted for the third month in a row
in August as new orders fell to their lowest level since
November 2010, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report.
Separate data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed
foreigners unloaded U.S. assets in June for a second straight
month and were net sellers of Treasury securities for the first
time in more than two years as concern about a U.S. credit
downgrade soured overseas demand. [ID:nN1E77E0BT]
Among commodities, U.S. crude oil rose up to 2 percent,
touching a session peak of nearly $87 per barrel, after
trailing equity markets higher.
The dollar's drop against the euro EUR=EBS, to a one week
low of $1.42550, lent further support to commodities.
On the euro zone crisis front, Italian economy minister
Giulio Tremonti's call for common euro zone debt issuance was
rejected by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who
said such euro bonds would undermine the basis for the single
currency by weakening fiscal discipline among member states.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy are due to meet in Paris on Tuesday to discuss
the crisis. Germany said not to expect any breakthrough
agreement; France said euro bonds were not on the agenda.
U.S. and core euro zone debt yields were flat.
