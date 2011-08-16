GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, euro slip on poor euro zone data

* Global stocks slip as German GDP growth disappoints

* U.S. bonds, gold gain as data renews growth fears

* Euro slides from previous day's three-week high (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Global stocks slipped and the euro slid on Tuesday after weak German and euro zone growth data rekindled concerns about the world economy and boosted demand for safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold.

Concerns over the financial health of the euro zone resurfaced as President Nicolas Sarkozy of France and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Paris to discuss ways of restoring investor confidence in the euro zone. For details see: [ID:nL5E7JG0QN]

Analysts doubted the two leaders would resolve the bloc's debt crisis, and weak German gross domestic product -- growth slowed to a mere 0.1 percent between April and June, the weakest quarterly rate since 2009 -- clouded the global economic outlook.

The euro fell more than 1 percent against the Swiss franc and investors favored bonds over stocks as the data fueled concerns about a Europe already weakened by a fiscal crisis. [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

"Investors are relying on a strong Germany to lead Europe out of the financial mess it's in," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.

"The data puts more weight on the double-dip camp," he said, referring to those who see the global economy slipping back into recession.

Risky assets such as stocks and commodities have been hit hard in recent weeks. Bank exposure to Greek and Italian debt has raised short-term borrowing costs for European institutions and the cost of insuring their debt against default.

U.S. stocks fell after three days of gains and global stocks, as measured by MSCI's all-world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, fell 0.3 percent.

However, a better-than-forecast U.S. industrial output report for July and Fitch's affirmation of its top credit rating for the United States with a stable outlook led Wall Street to pare some losses.

"The Fitch rating was welcome, it's another thing we don't have to worry about, but I don't think it was market-moving," said Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim Capital Markets in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 74.28 points, or 0.65 percent, at 11,408.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 10.23 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,194.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 24.53 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,530.67.

U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 12/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent.

The dollar was up against a basket of major currencies, with the U.S. Dollar Index .DXY up 0.24 percent at 74.01. The euro EUR= was down 0.35 percent at $1.4394.

Oil prices fell as worries about global economic growth and a stronger dollar reduced appetite for risky assets, but then rebounded to almost break-even. [ID:nL5E7JG0UG]

North Sea Brent LCOc1 crude fell 0.2 percent to $109.70 a barrel, while U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1 fell 52 cents to $87.37.

