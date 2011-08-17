GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise on US earnings, oil gains

* Global stocks gain after strong earnings, outlooks
* U.S. Treasury prices drop as stocks get earnings boost
* Dollar down across the board on improving risk sentiment
* Oil gains on decline in U.S. gasoline supplies
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 17 World equities rose on
Wednesday, lifted by strong outlooks and results from U.S.
retailers, while crude oil gained on a larger-than-expected
decline in U.S. gasoline supplies.
The earnings reports from consumer bellwethers Target Corp
(TGT.N) and Staples Inc (SPLS.O) pushed U.S. Treasury prices
down, as did fears that inflation may be on the rise after a
Labor Department report showed rising producer prices. For
For details see:
European stocks, which had fallen as financials bore the
brunt of selling on Tuesday after French President Nicolas
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to appease
investor concerns about Europe's debt crisis, rebounded.
Stocks also gained as investors speculated the Federal
Reserve will again intervene in the U.S. bond market in an
attempt to shore up a still-struggling economy.

Investors are watching for any indications of further
monetary easing, in particular when Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke speaks on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"Part of the stabilization in the equity market is that
there is some expectation that there is going to be something
coming out of those meetings," said Alan De Rose, head trader
of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New
York.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.25 percent.
Both Target and Staples posted better-than-expected
quarterly earnings, leading Target to forecast a more
profitable year than analysts expected and Staples to raise its
profit outlook.
Deere & Co (DE.N) and BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.N also
posted better-than-expected quarterly profits.
"We've seen some household names put out better earnings
numbers this morning, and that's extremely constructive," said
Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 109.29
points, or 0.96 percent, at 11,515.22. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 14.21 points, or 1.19 percent, at
1,206.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 19.60
points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,543.05.
Global stocks, as measured by MSCI's all-country world
equity index .MIWD00000PUS, gained 1.1 percent.
In Europe, German government bonds rallied and were likely
to remain supported as Franco-German plans for closer fiscal
integration in the euro zone did little to soothe concerns that
the region's debt crisis will abate any time soon.

The U.S. dollar dropped across the board, hurt by steep
losses versus the Swiss franc and selling in the midst of
improved risk appetite. [ID:nN1E77G0HZ]
The franc jumped sharply after fresh steps by the Swiss
National Bank to stem the currency's gains disappointed a
market positioned for more radical measures. [ID:nL5E7JH12C]
The euro tumbled more than 2 percent against the franc but
was up 0.60 percent at $1.4494 against the dollar EUR=.
The dollar was down against a basket of major currencies,
with the U.S. Dollar Index .DXY down 0.64 percent at 73.535.
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.1 percent to $111.43 a barrel,
while U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1 advanced 2.53 percent
to $88.84 a barrel.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $5.59 to $1,790.50 an ounce.
