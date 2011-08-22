GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent falls, stocks rise, gold at record

* U.S. stocks advance in volatile session
* Brent crude oil falls on hopes for end to Libya conflict
* Gold sets record high again near $1,900 an ounce
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Brent crude futures fell on
Monday as Libya's civil war moved closer to an end, suggesting
oil exports would resume soon, while stock markets bounced back
after weeks of losses.
Speculation that the Federal Reserve could take new
measures to boost the U.S. economy helped support Wall Street
stocks, which were down for four weeks, but it weighed on U.S.
bond prices. Gold rose to a record high.
Talk of a possible new Fed stimulus follows weeks of market
turmoil and persistent worries that the United States may fall
back into recession. The threat that sovereign debt problems in
euro zone peripheral countries could spread to the larger
economies also contributed to volatility.
"The Fed is definitely on people's minds, and you could
argue that some of the bounce seen in high-yield commodity
currencies is at least in part related to hopes for more policy
measures," said Wells Fargo strategist Vassili Serebriakov in
New York.
Brent crude fell more than 1 percent as investors
anticipated the resumption of oil exports from OPEC-member
Libya. U.S. crude oil CLc1, however, rose. Brent crude
LCOc1 was down $1.07 to $107.55.
Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered
resistance in Tripoli after rebels swept into the heart of the
capital, cheered on by crowds hailing the end of Muammar
Gaddafi's 42 years in power. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7JL0LD]
"A resolution of the conflict is modestly bearish for crude
oil prices, but it is less likely that we will get a $10-$20
drop in price of crude," Jason Schenker, president at Prestige
Economics LLC in Austin, Texas, said in a note.
On Wall Street, The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 68.87 points, or 0.64 percent, at 10,886.52. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 4.23 points, or 0.38 percent, at
1,127.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 6.92
points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,348.76.
Even with the day's bounce, sharp volatility in the market
underscored nervousness among investors.
The S&P has fallen more than 12 percent so far in August,
and is down 16 percent since July 22, roughly when the recent
sell-off began.
"The rebound is pretty much focused on buying into some of
the safer issues," said Marc Pado, U.S. market strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in San Francisco. Shares of large-cap
technology companies outperformed other shares, with IBM
(IBM.N) leading gains on the Dow industrials.
Financials, seen as most vulnerable to the crisis in
Europe, underperformed other sectors. Shares of JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N), down 1.5 percent at $33.83, were the top drag on the
Dow industrials, followed by Bank of America (BAC.N), down 5.3
percent at $6.60.
The cost for euro zone banks to borrow money from one
another rose again, heading back toward their highest levels
since late 2008 as U.S. banks remained wary of lending to
European counterparts in the face of the intractable debt
crisis. [ID:nL5E7JM1B5]
The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.2
percent. The index has fallen for five weeks in a row and looks
to be heading for its worst monthly performance since October
2008, when markets were reeling after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
rose 0.8 percent to close at 916.78 points, having risen as
high as 933.35.
Additional bond purchases by the Fed could help reflate
asset prices, but many view the chances of a third round of
quantitative easing as limited and expect the Fed to take
gradual measures to boost the economy.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at more emergency
stimulus for the economy when the Fed hosts its annual retreat
in Wyoming this week.
The speculation also put some early pressure on the dollar.
But the U.S. currency .DXY was last up 0.1 percent against a
basket of major currencies.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
down 9/32 in price, yielding 2.09 percent versus Friday's close
of 2.06 percent.
Gold hit a third consecutive all-time high near $1,900
after staging its biggest weekly gain in 2-1/2 years last
week.
Spot gold XAU= was up 1.6 percent at $1,888.90 an ounce,
having earlier hit a record $1,894.10.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, with additional reporting
by Robert Gibbons, Ashley Lau and Steven Johnson in New York
and Claire Milhench in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)