GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks gain, dollar dips on stimulus talk

By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 23 World stocks jumped and the
dollar fell on Tuesday as dismal U.S. data spurred hopes the
Federal Reserve may offer more economic stimulus.
Financial markets have been in turmoil over the past month
on concerns the United States may be headed for another
recession and as the euro zone's debt crisis has worsened.
World stocks, as measured by the MSCI All-Country World
Index .MIWD00000PUS, and Wall Street's benchmark Standard &
Poor's 500 index .SPX are on track for their worst month
since 2008, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
The MSCI All-Country World Index jumped 1.7 percent, while
the S&P 500 gained more than 2 percent. Data from China showing
factory sentiment was not as weak as expected helped boost
world shares overnight.
In the latest disappointing news on the U.S. economy,
factory output in the U.S. central Atlantic region contracted
again in August and new home sales fell to a five-month low in
July. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M0M4]
Equity investors are taking a "bad news is good news"
approach, though, betting that the data may spur more action
from the Fed. Stocks staged a rally in the fourth quarter of
last year, when the Fed announced a $600 billion bond-buying
program.
"People are putting money on the Fed saying something and
buying stocks ahead," said King Lip, chief investment officer
at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.
There is concern, however, that investors are overly
optimistic, and many strategists have noted the U.S. economy
has improved since a year ago.
Speculation is widespread in financial markets that Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke will use his Friday speech at a central
banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a new
monetary offensive to support a faltering U.S. economy.
Bernanke, however, is most likely to outline gradualist
measures, which would disappoint those looking for a big bang
approach such as a fresh round of bond buying, known as QE3.
"The market is really geared up for the idea of additional
asset purchases to at least be put on the table when Bernanke
speaks," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey. "I'm not sure it will play out that
way, but that's what the market is betting on now."
The Fed chairman looks set to discuss ways the central bank
could tweak the Fed's balance sheet as a means to put further
pressure on medium and long-term interest rates and anchor them
at low levels. These could be implemented in September and
October at coming Fed meetings. [ID:nN1E77I0NF]
Graphic on Jackson Hole 2010 to Jackson Hole 2011:
r.reuters.com/kek33s
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 198.71 points, or 1.83 percent, at 11,053.36. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 23.00 points, or 2.05 percent,
at 1,146.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 62.63
points, or 2.67 percent, at 2,408.01.
Gold prices fell 2 percent, sharply retreating from a
record of more than $1,900 an ounce in Asia trading, as a broad
recovery in equity markets and riskier assets took the steam
out of a bullion surge that many saw as overdone.
Spot gold XAU= was down 2.4 percent at $1,851.29 an ounce
Stimulus measures like those previously undertaken by the
Fed increase the amount of dollars in the system, driving down
the currency's value, which helps U.S. exports, and prompting
investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
The dollar .DXY edged down 0.3 percent against a basket
of currencies.
Bonds, which normally move inversely to stocks, saw some
light buying after the weak data on speculation the Fed will
act to spur the economy, but the strength in equities appeared
to be keeping a lid on their rally.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 2/32 in
price, its yield edging down to 2.106 percent from 2.11 percent
late on Monday.
In the oil market, prices bounced in choppy trading,
supported early by the manufacturing data from China and
Europe. Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 71 cents to $109.07 a
barrel.
BANK BORROWING COSTS HIT
Ongoing fears of European banks' exposure to heavily
indebted European nations like Greece and Italy are making it
more expensive for banks to fund themselves in short-term
funding markets.
U.S. bank debt costs are also being pressured in unsecured
bond markets. The cost for interbank borrowing -- measured by
three-month Libor, or the London interbank offered rate -- rose
to 0.31178 percentage point on Tuesday.
European banks are facing higher dollar funding costs as
U.S. money fund investors, nervous about exposures to
peripheral euro zone countries, reduce the length and amount of
loans to banks in the region.
The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Euro Zone Banks Index
.TRXFLDPIPUBANK ended down 1.1 percent at 51.61 and is down
25 percent year-to-date.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Ashley Lau, Steve Johnson, Frank Tang and Emily Flitter in New
York and Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)