GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks, oil, gain on stimulus hopes

* Stocks rally on Fed stimulus hopes; S&P500 ends up 3 pct
* Bank borrowing costs remain under pressure
* U.S. earthquake has minimal impact on markets
* Dollar, gold prices fall
(Updates with U.S. market closes, details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 23 World stocks rallied, oil rose
and the dollar slipped on Tuesday on speculation the Federal
Reserve may signal more stimulus is ahead for the U.S.
economy.
More dismal U.S. economic data helped spur the
expectations, which boosted world stocks as measured by the
MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS 2.4 percent and
the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX 3.4 percent.
Financial markets have been in turmoil for the past month
on concerns the United States may be headed for another
recession and as the euro zone's debt crisis has worsened.
Steep recent losses have put the MSCI All-Country World
Index and S&P 500 on track for their worst month since 2008,
after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
A report showing China's factory sector held up better than
expected in August helped boost world shares overnight.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast
and Canada, forcing evacuation of some buildings, had very
minimal impact on markets.
In the latest disappointing news on the U.S. economy,
factory output in the U.S. central Atlantic region contracted
again in August and new home sales fell to a five-month low in
July. [ID:nN1E77M0M4]
Manufacturing, which had been among the strongest sectors
in the U.S. recovery, has become an area of concern. Last
Thursday, the Philadelphia Fed said an index covering factory
activity in its region dropped to a near 2-1/2 year low in
August.
Equity investors are taking a "bad news is good news"
approach, though, betting the Fed could step in with help
again. Stocks staged a rally in the fourth quarter of last
year, when the Fed announced a $600 billion bond-buying
program.
Speculation is widespread in financial markets that Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke will use his speech on Friday at a
central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a
new monetary offensive to support the faltering U.S. economy.
"The market is really geared up for the idea of additional
asset purchases to at least be put on the table when Bernanke
speaks," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey. "I'm not sure it will play out that
way, but that's what the market is betting on now."
Some analysts say Bernanke is more likely to outline
gradualist measures, which would disappoint those looking for a
big bang approach such as a fresh round of bond buying, already
dubbed QE3.
The Fed chairman looks set to discuss ways the central bank
could tweak the Fed's balance sheet as a means to put further
pressure on medium and long-term interest rates and anchor them
at low levels. These could be implemented in September and
October at coming Fed meetings. [ID:nN1E77I0NF]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Jackson Hole 2010 to Jackson Hole 2011:
r.reuters.com/kek33s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
gained 322.11 points, or 2.97 percent, to end at 11,176.76. The
S&P 500 was up 38.53 points, or 3.43 percent, at 1,162.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 100.68 points, or 4.29
percent, to 2,446.06.
U.S. stocks briefly trimmed gains after the earthquake. No
major damage or injuries were reported in the event. For
details, see [ID:nN1E77M1DF]
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
ended up 0.8 percent.
Stimulus measures like those previously undertaken by the
Fed increase the amount of dollars in the system, driving down
the currency's value, which helps U.S. exports but prompts
investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
The dollar .DXY edged down 0.4 percent against a basket
of currencies.
In the oil market, prices rose on the stimulus hopes, as
well as continued violence in Libya and planned disruptions to
Nigeria's oil exports.
Brent October crude LCOV1 rose 95 cents to settle at
$109.31 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude
for October delivery CLV1 settled at $85.44, gaining $1.02,
or 1.21 percent.
Gold prices retreated from their first-ever foray above a
record $1,900 an ounce in the sharpest one-day drop in 18
months as rebounding equities prompted traders to rethink a
bullion rally which many now see as overdone.
The precious metal XAU= fell almost $90 from a record
high $1,911.46 overnight.
"Gold has reached that point where it moves $40-$50/ounce
in a moment's notice. That is not an investment that is safe,
indeed it is far from safe; it is violent; it is mass
psychology incarnate and it is scary," wrote Dennis Gartman in
The Gartman Letter.
Spot gold XAU= fell 3.7 percent to $1,826.60, its biggest
one-day percentage loss since February 2010.
The sharp rally in stocks caused traders to pare Treasuries
holdings.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR was last down
13/32 in price, its yield edging up to 2.15 percent from 2.11
percent late on Monday.
BANK BORROWING COSTS HIT
Ongoing fears over European banks' exposure to heavily
indebted European nations like Greece and Italy are making it
more expensive for banks to fund themselves in short-term
funding markets.
U.S. bank debt costs are also being pressured in unsecured
bond markets. The cost for interbank borrowing -- measured by
three-month Libor, or the London interbank offered rate -- rose
to 0.31178 percentage point on Tuesday.
European banks are facing higher dollar funding costs as
U.S. money fund investors, nervous about exposure to peripheral
euro zone countries, reduce the length and amount of loans to
banks in the region.
The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Euro Zone Banks Index
.TRXFLDPIPUBANK ended down 1.1 percent at 51.61 and is down
25 percent year-to-date.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Ashley Lau, Steve Johnson, Frank Tang and Emily Flitter in New
York and Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan
Grebler)