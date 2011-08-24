版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold and bonds fall, dollar inches up

  

 * Gold sells off after sharp gains
 * Bond prices also down; stocks see-saw
 * Japanese stocks end down after Moody's downgrade
 * Markets position for Bernanke speech
 (Updates prices, details)
 By Caroline Valetkevitch
 NEW YORK, Aug 24 Gold futures on Wednesday
were headed for their biggest one-day loss since March 2008,
while the dollar rose on bets a speech by Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke on Friday will not reveal any major initiatives.
 Government bonds, another safe play, also sold off sharply,
while world and U.S. stocks flipped between positive and
negative territory.
 Heightened uncertainty surrounding the speech to fellow
central bankers by the head of the Federal Reserve kept stock
gains in check, although gold-related exchange-traded funds and
stocks dropped.
 Markets have been in turmoil for the past month, weighing
another possible U.S. recession and the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis on the global economy. Benchmark stock indexes are
on track for their worst month since the fall of 2008, after
the collapse of Lehman Brothers investment bank.
 Investors have been hoping for additional action from the
U.S. central bank to help.
 "The speech is a real wild card for markets so people are
being cautious," said Kathy Lien, head of research at GFT Forex
in New York.
 For gold investors, analysts said it's time to take money
off the table after a safe-haven rally extended too far, too
fast in recent weeks. Bullion had been up by as much as $400
per ounce since July.
 U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 were down
$96.30 to $1,765.00 an ounce. Trading was hectic with volume
set to be one of the busiest sessions of the year.
 Spot gold XAU=, meanwhile, was down 3.9 percent to
$1,758.49 an ounce, and appeared headed for its biggest two-day
decline in almost three years.
 "You have a commodity that retail investors, hedge funds
and everybody were long, and the technical indicators showed it
was overbought. It was just a matter of time before the market
starts cracking," said Mihir Dange, COMEX gold options floor
trader for Arbitrage LLC.
 Exchange-traded funds tracking gold stocks and gold-mining
stocks fell after the drop in bullion futures. The SPDR Gold
XTrust Index (GLD.P) declined 3.7 percent, while the Market
Vectors Gold Miners Index (GDX.P) fell 3.5 percent.
 Among gold-related shares, Barrick Gold (ABX.N) shares
dropped 4.3 percent to $48.49, Goldcorp Inc (GG.N) shares fell
5.3 percent to $48.58 and Kinross Gold (KGC.N) shares lost 3.4
percent to $16.48.
 DOLLAR UP
 The dollar edged up, but traders said there was little
conviction behind the gain, as reflected by several
back-and-forth moves inside fairly tight ranges.
 The dollar .DXY was last up 0.2 percent against a basket
of currencies.
 Speculation is widespread in financial markets that the
Fed's Bernanke will use his speech at an annual conference of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a new
monetary offensive to support the faltering U.S. economy.
 However, many analysts think he is most likely to outline
gradualist measures, which would disappoint those looking for a
big bang approach such as a third round of Treasury bond buying
or 'quantitative easing', dubbed QE3.
 "I think some of the dollar buying is based on the idea
that Bernanke won't be too aggressive just yet," Lien said.
 BOND PRICE DROP
 Bond losses accelerated in early afternoon trading despite
a decent response to a $35 billion auction in five-year
Treasury notes, part of this week's $99 billion in
coupon-bearing supply.
 The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
down 28/32 in price and yielding 2.25 percent, up from 2.16
percent late on Tuesday.
 Stock investors tried to build on positive sentiment after
weeks of selling. Both world and U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday, although the U.S. S&P 500 is still down 13 percent
since July 22, roughly the start of the recent sell-off.
 Data showing better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders
were supportive for stocks, as was a U.S. Congressional Budget
Office prediction of a project decline in the deficit as a
result of the government's recent debt-reduction agreement.
 World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were last
up 0.4 percent.
 On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 32.93 points, or 0.29 percent, at 11,209.69. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.70 points, or 0.32 percent, at
1,166.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 3.32
points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,442.74.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares
gained for a third straight session to end 1.4 percent
stronger, while Japanese shares .N225 sold off following
Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of the country's
sovereign debt. For more see: [ID:nL4E7JO17A].
 Tokyo's Nikkei average closed down more than 1 percent.
Overseas investors in particular reacted to the downgrade.
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Frank Tang,
Ashley Lau and Steven Johnson in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)

