版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 03:30 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold sells off after recent rally

  

 * Gold sells off after sharp gains
 * Bond prices also sink; stocks see-saw; U.S. volume thin
 * Japanese stocks end down after Moody's downgrade
 * Markets position for Bernanke speech
 (Updates prices, details)
 By Caroline Valetkevitch
 NEW YORK, Aug 24 Gold futures were headed on
Wednesday for their biggest one-day loss since March 2008,
while the dollar rose on bets a speech by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke later this week will not reveal any major
initiatives.
 Government bonds, another safe play, also sold off sharply,
while world and U.S. stocks flipped between positive and
negative territory.
 Heightened uncertainty surrounding Bernanke's speech to
fellow  central bankers on Friday by the head of the Federal
Reserve kept stock gains in check, although gold-related
exchange-traded funds and shares dropped.
 Markets have been in turmoil for the past month, weighing
another possible U.S. recession and the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis on the global economy. Benchmark stock indexes are
on track for their worst month since the fall of 2008, after
the collapse of Lehman Brothers investment bank.
 Investors have been hoping for additional action from the
U.S. central bank to help.
 "The speech is a real wild card for markets so people are
being cautious," said Kathy Lien, head of research at GFT Forex
in New York.
 Wednesday's trading was not a typical move from one asset
class to another.
 Classic safe havens like gold and Treasuries sold off in
heavy volume, but the cash raised was not immediately poured
into stocks or other riskier assets like oil. Stocks rose, but
on low volume. Oil, which was volatile all day before ending
lower, also had tepid flows.
 Investors instead focused on raising cash to be stored away
until the uncertainty surrounding Bernanke's speech on Friday
fades.
 For gold investors, analysts said it's time to take money
off the table after a safe-haven rally extended too far, too
fast in recent weeks. Bullion had been up by as much as $400
per ounce since July.
 U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 were down
$98.30 to $1,763.10 an ounce. Trading was hectic with volume
headed toward one of the busiest sessions of the year.
 Spot gold XAU= also tumbled, and appeared headed for its
biggest two-day decline in almost three years.
 "You have a commodity that retail investors, hedge funds
and everybody were long, and the technical indicators showed it
was overbought. It was just a matter of time before the market
starts cracking," said Mihir Dange, COMEX gold options floor
trader for Arbitrage LLC.
 Exchange-traded funds tracking gold stocks and gold-mining
stocks fell after the drop in bullion futures. The SPDR Gold
XTrust Index (GLD.P) lost 3.4 percent, while the Market Vectors
Gold Miners Index (GDX.P) fell 3.4 percent.
 Among gold-related shares, Barrick Gold (ABX.N) dropped 4.2
percent to $48.58, Goldcorp Inc (GG.N) fell 5.3 percent to
$48.58 and Kinross Gold (KGC.N) lost 3.4 percent to $16.48.
 DOLLAR UP
 The dollar edged up, but traders said there was little
conviction behind the gain. The dollar .DXY was last up 0.1
percent against a basket of currencies.
 Speculation is widespread in financial markets that the
Fed's Bernanke will use his speech at an annual conference of
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a new
monetary offensive to support the faltering U.S. economy.
 However, many analysts think he is most likely to outline
gradualist measures, which would disappoint those looking for a
big bang approach such as a third round of Treasury bond buying
or "quantitative easing," dubbed QE3.
 "I think some of the dollar buying is based on the idea
that Bernanke won't be too aggressive just yet," GFT's Lien
said.
 BOND PRICE DROP
 Bond losses accelerated in afternoon trading despite a
decent response to a $35 billion auction in five-year Treasury
notes, part of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing
supply.
 The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
down 36/32 in price and yielding 2.28 percent, up from 2.16
percent late on Tuesday.
 Stock investors tried to build on positive sentiment after
weeks of selling. Both world and U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday, although the U.S. S&P 500 is still down 13 percent
since July 22, roughly the start of the recent sell-off.
 Data showing better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders
was supportive for stocks, as was a U.S. Congressional Budget
Office prediction of a project decline in the deficit as a
result of the government's recent debt-reduction agreement.
 World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were last
up 0.3 percent.
 On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was
up 107.62 points, or 0.96 percent, at 11,284.38. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 11.88 points, or 1.02 percent, at
1,174.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 16.95
points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,463.01.
 The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares
gained for a third straight session to end 1.4 percent
stronger, while Japanese shares .N225 sold off following
Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of the country's
sovereign debt. For more see: [ID:nL4E7JO17A].
 Tokyo's Nikkei average .N225 closed down more than 1
percent. Overseas investors in particular reacted to the
downgrade.
 In the oil market, Brent oil prices rose after weekly data
showed a surprise fall in crude stockpiles in the United
States, but caution over the demand outlook put a cap on price
gains.
 Brent crude LCOc1 was up 66 cents at $109.97, while U.S.
crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $85.16 a barrel.
 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and Frank Tang,
Ashley Lau and Steven Johnson in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐