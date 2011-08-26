GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall as Bernanke speech on tap

* World stocks weaker; U.S. stocks open down
* Key Bernanke speech on tap
* Oil falls as well as dollar
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 26 World stocks and oil declined
on Friday as investors played down chances that Fed chief Ben
Bernanke would signal further U.S. economic stimulus in a
much-anticipated speech.
Gold prices gained, while the dollar slipped ahead of the
talk, which Bernanke was due to deliver at 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) at the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
A year ago in the same place, he opened the door to a
second round of quantitative easing. Although there was some
belief that he would announce a third round of asset buying
this year, he is not now expected to come up with a fresh dose
of shock treatment for the ailing U.S. economy.
He is expected rather to acknowledge his disappointment
over the pace of growth, possibly downgrade his outlook, and
explain which medicines left in the Fed's cabinet are best
suited to fortify the economy. For details see [ID:nFEDAHEAD].
"They really want something to come out of the meeting but
they're no longer expecting the kind of plan they were earlier
this week," said William Larkin, portfolio manager with Cabot
Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Earlier the Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic
product expanded at an annual rate of 1 percent in the second
quarter, downward revision of its prior estimate of 1.3
percent. For more see [ID:N1E77P09C].
World stocks as measured by MSCI world equity index
.MIWD00000PUS were down 0.5 percent.
U.S. stocks opened down slightly: the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 47.91 points, or 0.43 percent, at
11,101.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 3.72
points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,155.55. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was down 10.94 points, or 0.45 percent, at
2,408.69.
POSITION SHUFFLING AHEAD OF BEN
Still, the uncertainty about what may come kept many
investors on edge.
The dollar eased .DXY as investors shuffled positions
ahead of the Wyoming speech. It was last down 0.4 percent
against a basket of currencies.
Some traders expected the greenback to stage a short-term
bounce if Bernanke does not signal further monetary stimulus.
In the oil market, Brent crude futures extended losses
ahead of Bernanke. ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 57
cents to $110.05 a barrel.
Core euro zone government bond prices were flat to slightly
higher, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
US10YT=RR was up 21/32 in price, with the yield at 2.16
percent, down from 2.28 late on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt in London and Ryan
Vlastelica in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)