GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures flat; Irene damage watched

* Hurricane Irene passes with less damage than feared

* Wall Street to open as normal on Monday

* 10-year Treasury note futures open lower

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Sunday as traders geared up for another turbulent week while assessing the impact of Hurricane Irene that passed with less damage than feared.

"The market will start off on a cautious note. The hurricane obviously did some damage, although it wasn't as bad as expected, and on top of that, we are in for a full week of data," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

In other assets, U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures opened lower on Monday in Asian trading hours. The September 10-year T-note contract TYv1 opened down 2/32 at 130-7/32.

Though Hurricane Irene itself wasn't expected to be a factor in broader market direction on Monday -- though many analysts forecast pressure on insurance and transportation-related stocks -- there could be some impact as transportation issues leave many offices short-staffed.

Subway and train services across the New York City metropolitan area were halted, and may not resume by the start of work on Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq Stock Market and the alternative BATS venue said they will start the week as usual.

There were also no changes to the trading hours for the U.S. bond market, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said on Sunday.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 0.5 points and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 rose 21 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 were unchanged.

Wall Street will have to deal with a torrent of data throughout the week, including the payrolls report on Friday. The report is expected to show the U.S. economy created 80,000 jobs this month, according to economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Marguerita Choy)