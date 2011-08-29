版本:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St seen up on Fed stimulus hopes

  

 * World shares up 1.0 percent, Wall Street seen up at open
 * Bernanke leaves door open for further Fed action
 * Irene causes less storm damage than feared to New York
 * Higher U.S. consumer spending to boost market sentiment
 (Recasts and updates ahead of U.S. markets' open; changes
byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
 By Barani Krishnan
 NEW YORK, Aug 29 Stocks on Wall Street were
poised to open higher on Monday in line with stronger global
equity and commodity prices as investors speculated about the
possibility of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy.
 Higher-than-expected U.S. consumer spending for July was
also expected to boost sentiment, analysts said. The data
supported views  that the economy was not falling back into
recession. For more see [ID:N1E77S0BS].
 But trading volumes across markets were expected to be thin
with New York City struggling to return to work after the
weekend's flooding and power outages, including in the Wall
Street district, from Tropical Storm Irene. [ID:nN1E77R061]
 The closure of London markets for a holiday was expected to
further crimp activity.
 U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 rose about 2 percent,
extending gains from Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke left the door open last week for further action to
stimulate the U.S. economy and fight unemployment. [O/R]
 The dollar edged 0.3 percent lower against a basket of
major currencies .DXY on Monday as investors speculated the
Fed may offer more stimulus by next month [USD/]. U.S.
Treasuries prices fell. [US/]
 World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.1 percent, with
European .FTEU3 and Asian .N225 markets tracking Friday's 1
percent rise on Wall Street following Bernanke's keynote speech
at a central bankers symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
 Bernanke gave no details on Friday of further action to
boost the U.S. recovery but he said the U.S. central bank's
policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one
to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering some hope to
investors of a move then. [ID:nN1E77R0GB]
 "The change to a two-day meeting to 'allow a fuller
discussion' is something that will likely keep market
expectations elevated about the possibility of further monetary
policy stimulus," New York-based Barclays Capital economist
Michael Gapen said in a note to clients.
 Investors chose to ignore IMF chief Christine Lagarde, who
at the same venue where Bernanke spoke pressured policymakers
to do more to prop up a flagging global economy, saying
officials must 'act now,' including forcing European banks to
bulk up their capital. [ID:nNN9E7H701]
  U.S. stock futures SPc1 predicted a 1 percent rise when
the market opens after Hurricane Irene, downgraded to a
tropical storm on Sunday, caused less damage than feared in the
nation's financial centre. [.N]
 With London markets closed for a holiday, European stocks
.FTEU3 rose 1.2 percent, with banks .SX7P shrugging off
Lagarde's comments on the sector to trade up 1.9 percent.
 Analysts said a bad run of data before the Fed's meeting
may prove crucial.
 Some predicted that it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed
to follow through with another round of bond buying after the
$600 billion program that expired in June.
 "He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time,"
Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television.
 "What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in
the Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic
growth is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary
measures."
 (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and
Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish)

