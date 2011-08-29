版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 23:26 BJT

CORRECTED - GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, jump after Greek bank merger

  

 * S&P 500 and global shares up 2 percent
 * Stocks up on reports of impending Greece bank merger
 * Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment
 * Crude oil up 2 pct, rallying with Wall Street; gold down
 (Corrects first paragraph to show two major Greek banks in
merger, not Greece's top two banks)
 By Barani Krishnan
 NEW YORK, Aug 29 Global stocks rallied on
Monday along with oil after news of a merger between two major
banks in Greece suggested that Europe was working through its
financial problems.
 Surprisingly strong U.S. consumer spending for July --
which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession
-- helped sentiment, although weak pending sales of existing
homes mitigated this somewhat. For more see [ID:N1E77S0BS].
 However, trading volumes across markets were lighter than
usual as New York City struggled to return to work after the
weekend's flooding and power outages, including in the Wall
Street district, from Tropical Storm Irene. [ID:nN1E77R061]
 The closure of London markets for a holiday further crimped
activity.
 U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 rose about 2 percent,
extending gains from Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke left the door open last week for further action to
stimulate the U.S. economy and fight unemployment [O/R]. Spot
gold XAU= fell 2 percent as investors moved away from
safe-havens to embrace riskier assets like oil.
 The dollar edged 0.3 percent lower against a basket of
major currencies .DXY [USD/]. U.S. Treasuries prices fell as
investors reduced their bids for bonds in favor of stocks,
although bond market volume was very light in early New York
trading, according to data from ICAP. [US/]
 Shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Wall Street's Dow
Jones industrial average .DJI was up 154.69 points, or 1.37
percent, at 11,439.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 20.08 points, or 1.71 percent, at 1,196.88. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 49.21 points, or 1.98 percent,
at 2,529.06.
 The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 21/32, with the yield at 2.2641 percent.
 GREEK DEAL
 The run-up in stocks was largely due to the merger between
Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), the second- and
third-largest banks in Greece.
 "We've actually started putting cash to work," said Keith
Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset
Management, with $18 billion in assets. "A few things (are)
helping the stock market -- there's relief coming from the
storm and Europe, particularly with Greece."
 Troubled by rating downgrades, deposit outflows and loan
impairments in the wake of the country's worst recession in
four decades, Greek bank shares have tumbled more than 55
percent in the year to date. The tie-up between Eurobank and
Alpha Bank thus signals a move in the right direction, analysts
said. [ID:nLDE77Q03M]
 "The deal is about a friendly merger between Alpha Bank and
Eurobank, with the participation to a significant extent of the
Qatar Investment Authority," which is already a shareholder in
Alpha, a banking source told Reuters.
 Shares of U.S. insurers were also higher in Monday's early
trading due to less-than-feared property damage from the
weekend storm.
 World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.1 percent and European
stocks .FTEU3 1.6 percent, partly on speculation that the
United States might resort to another round of monetary easing,
as indicated in Friday's speech by Fed Chairman Bernanke.
 Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gave no details on whether the Fed was
planning to flood markets with more dollars to help the
economy. But he said the central bank's policy panel would meet
for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional
monetary stimulus, offering hopes of a move then.
[ID:nN1E77R0GB]
 Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed
to follow through with another round of bond buying after the
$600 billion program that expired in June.
 "He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time,"
Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television.
 "What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in
the Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic
growth is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary
measures."
* For Reuters Global Investing Blog, click on
 here
* For the MacroScope Blog, click on
 blogs.reuters.com/macroscope
 * For Hedge Fund Blog, click on
 blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub
 (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and
Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐