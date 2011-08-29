CORRECTED - GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, jump after Greek bank merger

* S&P 500 and global shares up 2 percent

* Stocks up on reports of impending Greece bank merger

* Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment

* Crude oil up 2 pct, rallying with Wall Street; gold down (Corrects first paragraph to show two major Greek banks in merger, not Greece's top two banks)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 29 Global stocks rallied on Monday along with oil after news of a merger between two major banks in Greece suggested that Europe was working through its financial problems.

Surprisingly strong U.S. consumer spending for July -- which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession -- helped sentiment, although weak pending sales of existing homes mitigated this somewhat. For more see [ID:N1E77S0BS].

However, trading volumes across markets were lighter than usual as New York City struggled to return to work after the weekend's flooding and power outages, including in the Wall Street district, from Tropical Storm Irene. [ID:nN1E77R061]

The closure of London markets for a holiday further crimped activity.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 rose about 2 percent, extending gains from Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open last week for further action to stimulate the U.S. economy and fight unemployment [O/R]. Spot gold XAU= fell 2 percent as investors moved away from safe-havens to embrace riskier assets like oil.

The dollar edged 0.3 percent lower against a basket of major currencies .DXY [USD/]. U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors reduced their bids for bonds in favor of stocks, although bond market volume was very light in early New York trading, according to data from ICAP. [US/]

Shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 154.69 points, or 1.37 percent, at 11,439.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 20.08 points, or 1.71 percent, at 1,196.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 49.21 points, or 1.98 percent, at 2,529.06.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 21/32, with the yield at 2.2641 percent.

GREEK DEAL

The run-up in stocks was largely due to the merger between Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ), the second- and third-largest banks in Greece.

"We've actually started putting cash to work," said Keith Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset Management, with $18 billion in assets. "A few things (are) helping the stock market -- there's relief coming from the storm and Europe, particularly with Greece."

Troubled by rating downgrades, deposit outflows and loan impairments in the wake of the country's worst recession in four decades, Greek bank shares have tumbled more than 55 percent in the year to date. The tie-up between Eurobank and Alpha Bank thus signals a move in the right direction, analysts said. [ID:nLDE77Q03M]

"The deal is about a friendly merger between Alpha Bank and Eurobank, with the participation to a significant extent of the Qatar Investment Authority," which is already a shareholder in Alpha, a banking source told Reuters.

Shares of U.S. insurers were also higher in Monday's early trading due to less-than-feared property damage from the weekend storm.

World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.1 percent and European stocks .FTEU3 1.6 percent, partly on speculation that the United States might resort to another round of monetary easing, as indicated in Friday's speech by Fed Chairman Bernanke.

Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gave no details on whether the Fed was planning to flood markets with more dollars to help the economy. But he said the central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering hopes of a move then. [ID:nN1E77R0GB]

Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed to follow through with another round of bond buying after the $600 billion program that expired in June.

"He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time," Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television.

"What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in the Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic growth is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary measures."

(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)