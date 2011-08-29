版本:
2011年 8月 30日

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, jump on Greek bank deal; gold down

  

 * Markets surge after news of Greek banking merger
 * Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment
 * Stocks, crude oil up at least 2 pct
 * Gold down 2 pct as investors embrace more risk
 (Recasts, updates prices)
 By Barani Krishnan
 NEW YORK, Aug 29 Global stocks rallied on
Monday along with oil after a merger between two major banks in
Greece gave investors a rare bit of encouraging news out of
Europe.
 Greece's stock market jumped 14 percent and Greek banking
stocks surged 29 percent, while trading volume around the world
was low, with London closed for a holiday and Wall Street
recovering from Hurricane Irene. For more, see:[ID:nL5E7JT1JU]
[ID:nN1E77R061]
 Surprisingly strong U.S. consumer spending for July --
which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession
-- further boosted sentiment. [ID:N1E77S0BS].
 U.S. crude oil CLc1 rose 2.4 percent, trading above $87
per barrel and extending gains from Friday on the possibility
of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy from the Federal
Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open last week
for such stimulus during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
[O/R].
 Spot gold XAU= fell 2.2 percent to below $1,790 an ounce
as investors moved away from safe-havens to embrace riskier
assets like oil.
 The dollar edged 0.3 percent lower against a basket of
major currencies .DXY [USD/]. U.S. Treasuries prices fell as
investors turned to stocks, although bond market volume was
very light, according to data from ICAP. [US/]
 At 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), Wall Street's Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 213.50 points, or 1.89
percent, at 11,498.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 26.71 points, or 2.27 percent, at 1,203.51. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 67.07 points, or 2.70 percent,
at 2,546.92.
 The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was
down 26/32, its yield at 2.2801 percent.
 GREEK DEAL
 The run-up in stocks was largely due to the merger between
Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), the second- and
third-largest banks in Greece.
 "We've actually started putting cash to work," said Keith
Wirtz, chief investment officer at Fifth Third Asset
Management, with $18 billion in assets. "A few things (are)
helping the stock market -- there's relief coming from the
storm and Europe, particularly with Greece."
 Troubled by rating downgrades, deposit outflows and loan
impairments in the wake of the country's worst recession in
four decades, Greek bank shares have tumbled more than 55
percent year-to-date.
 Monday's deal sent stocks prices of Eurobank and Alpha up
30 percent. The tie-up between Eurobank and Alpha Bank creates
the largest bank on Southeast Europe and could trigger more
such deals, analysts said. [ID:nLDE77Q03M]
 "It will be the starting signal for M&A in Greece. The
other banks will have to react," said an analyst who asked not
to be identified.
 Aside from banking stocks, shares of U.S. insurers were
also up on Wall Street due to less-than-feared property damage
from the weekend storm.
 World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.1 percent and European
stocks .FTEU3 closed up 1.6 percent, partly on speculation
about more monetary easing in the United States.
 Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers, gave no
details on whether the Fed was planning to flood markets with
more dollars to help the economy. But he said the central
bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead
of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering hopes
of a move then. [ID:nN1E77R0GB]
 Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed
to follow through with another round of bond buying after the
$600 billion program that expired in June.
 "He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time,"
Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television.
"What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in the
Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic growth
is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary
measures."
* For Reuters Global Investing Blog, click on
 here
* For the MacroScope Blog, click on
 blogs.reuters.com/macroscope
 * For Hedge Fund Blog, click on
 blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub
 (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and
Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)

