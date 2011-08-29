GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, surge on landmark Greek banking deal

* Markets surge after news of Greek banking merger

* Higher U.S. consumer spending data helps sentiment

* Stocks, crude oil up more than 2 pct

* Gold down 2 pct as investors embrace more risk (Recasts with global context of Greek deal, updates market moves)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 29 Stocks rallied on Monday along with oil after a merger between two major banks in Greece gave investors a rare bit of encouraging news out of Europe.

Greek equities jumped 14 percent and its banking shares alone surged 29 percent as the merger shrank the number of weak banks in the euro zone, reducing the chance of calls on the region's Financial Stability Fund for recapitalization.

The participation of the Qatar Investment Authority in the tie-up between Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank ( ACBr.AT ) -- the second- and third-largest banks in Greece -- also showed that some foreign investors were beginning to see European assets as undervalued. The deal creates the largest bank in southeastern Europe. For more, see [ID:nLDE77Q03M]

"We'll probably need to see greater policy action in the region, but the merger needs to be done and that's why we're seeing a pause in the recent selling pressure," said David Ruff, portfolio manager at the Forward Select EM Dividend Fund in San Francisco.

An unexpected surge in U.S. consumer spending for July -- which indicated the economy was not falling back into recession -- further boosted sentiment across global markets. [ID:N1E77S0BS].

Trading volume around the world was low, with London closed for a holiday and Wall Street recovering from Hurricane Irene. Light volume exacerbates stock moves, making them bigger or smaller than normal. For more, see:[ID:nL5E7JT1JU] [ID:nN1E77R061]

Shortly before 3 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 220.08 points, or 1.95 percent, at 11,504.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 27.93 points, or 2.37 percent, at 1,204.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 67.72 points, or 2.73 percent, at 2,547.57.

World shares .MIWD00000PUS rose 2.4 percent.

Even after Monday's run higher, Greek banking shares are still down nearly 50 percent year-to-date, troubled by rating downgrades, deposit outflows and loan impairments in the wake of the country's worst recession in four decades. Monday's merger sent stocks of Eurobank and Alpha up 30 percent each.

Aside from banking stocks, shares of U.S. insurers were also up on Wall Street due to less-than-feared property damage from the weekend storm. [.N]

BONDS, DOLLAR, GOLD DOWN

U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors turned to stocks. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 22/32, with the yield at 2.27 percent. [US/]

The dollar was down 0.2 percent lower against a basket of major currencies .DXY [USD/].

Spot gold XAU= also fell, by 2.4 percent, to below $1,790 an ounce as investors moved away from safe-havens to embrace riskier assets like oil.

U.S. crude oil CLc1 rose 2.5 percent, trading above $87 per barrel and extending gains from Friday, on the possibility of fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for such stimulus during a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last week. [O/R].

Bernanke, in his annual address to central bankers, gave no details on whether the Fed was planning to flood markets with more dollars to help the economy. But he said the central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss additional monetary stimulus, offering hopes of a move then. [ID:nN1E77R0GB]

Some analysts think it may be hard for Bernanke and the Fed to follow through with another round of bond buying after the $600 billion program that expired in June.

"He (Bernanke) has a much, much harder decision this time," Jim Walker, founder of Asianomics, told Reuters television. "What he's got to do is convince the dissenting voices in the Fed -- and there are now three of them -- that economic growth is so bad that it is time to use even more extraordinary measures."

blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham, Neal Armstrong and Simon Jessup; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)