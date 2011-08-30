GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold, oil bonds up; Wall St rises in choppy trade

* Stocks rebound in choppy trade after Fed minutes
* Gold, oil and bonds rally
* U.S. consumer confidence, home sales data bearish
* Euro down on fresh Greece woes
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Gold, oil and bonds surged on
Tuesday while Wall Street rebounded in choppy trade after the
latest Federal Reserve minutes boosted expectations
policymakers will act again to try to stimulate the economy.
U.S. stocks fell as much as 1 percent on a weak consumer
confidence reading before clawing back their losses and closing
higher. Gold and oil prices each jumped 2 percent, while
Treasuries rallied as investors piled into safe-havens on
worries about the economy.
"The Fed has recognized that economic conditions may
warrant more aggressive actions, which gives hope to the
prospect that something will be forthcoming at the next meeting
that will provide more to goose risk assets," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery
Scott in Philadelphia
Consumer confidence in the United States hit a two-year low
in August and prices of single-family homes dipped in June from
May as the housing market continued to crawl along at depressed
levels, data showed on Tuesday. For details, see
Minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting this month, also
released on Tuesday, showed the central bank had considered a
range of actions to help a struggling economy, including the
unprecedented step of tying interest rate policy outlook to a
The Fed minutes helped Wall Street end up for a third
straight session. The market closed up nearly 3 percent on
Monday, its strongest gain in a week, but for the
month-to-date, the S&P index is down 6.14 percent.
"It looks like we're having some follow-through to
yesterday's move, which is an indication things have gotten
overdone in the past month. People are reassessing and seeing
some value," said John Derrick, director of research with U.S.
Global Investors in San The Fed initiative help
Antonio, Texas.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 20.70
points, or 0.18 percent, at 11,559.95. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 2.84 points, or 0.23 percent, at
1,212.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC ended up 14.00
points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,576.11.
Thin volume helped to exaggerate the moves.
OIL, GOLD SHINE WITH BONDS; EURO DOWN
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR touched a
session high of 99-21/32, up 28/32 from late Monday, after the
consumer confidence data. Late in the day, the 10-year note
was up 23/32, its yield at 2.1828 percent.
Spot gold XAU=, which tracks trading in bullion, was up 2
percent, reaching nearly $1,833 an ounce.
"The market is certainly pretty nervy as are most markets
right now, so in the context of what's been happening in the
last few days, I'm not surprised to see that kind of move,"
said Credit Suisse precious metals analyst Tom Kendall.
Bullion is up nearly 30 percent on the year. One of the
cornerstones of its rally over the last eight months has been
the Fed's ultra-loose monetary policy, which included a pledge
to leave rates near zero until 2012 after a $600 billion
bond-buying program that expired in June. [GOL/]
In oil trading, London's Brent crude LCOc1 ended up 2
percent at a four-week high above $114 a barrel as traders
tracked newly formed Tropical Storm Katia in the eastern
Atlantic and ahead of hopes for more economic stimulus by the
Investors are anticipating a planned speech next week by
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that could hint at any monetary
expansion.
Markets will also be watching euro zone debt issues for
signs the region's troubles do not worsen. Reuters on Monday
reported detailed proposals put forward by Finland regarding
its demand for collateral in return for providing more aid to
Helsinki's demands for collateral have sparked requests
from other countries, including Austria, the Netherlands,
Slovenia and Slovakia, for similar treatment and could
jeopardize euro zone attempts to save Athens from default.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.44485 EUR=,
retreating from Monday's two-month high of $1.4550.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper, Anirban Nag, Atul
Prakash and Naomi Tajitsu in London; editing by Dan Grebler and
Andrew Hay)