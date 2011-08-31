GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump, trimming Aug loss; commods up

* Fed stimulus hopes underpin stocks

* World indexes on track for biggest monthly loss in a

year

* Oil, copper rise (Updates market moves)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Aug 31 Stock markets around the world rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, trimming August's sharp losses as hopes for U.S. stimulus drove investors into equities, oil and metals.

Mounting speculation that the Federal Reserve was preparing a new round of monetary expansion has boosted growth-oriented assets, helping fuel gains on Wall Street and other exchanges.

The Fed's minutes from its latest policy session and its decision to schedule two days of discussion instead of one for its September meeting fueled speculation it will announce or at least hint at new stimulus after its $600 billion bond-buying program expired in June. For details, see [ID:nFEDAHEAD]

U.S. economic data released on Wednesday showed the economy continues to struggle, with the pace of private sector job growth slowing in August for the second straight month, while factory activity in the Chicago region expanded at its slowest pace since November 2009.

On the other hand, data on U.S. factory orders in July showed a rebound. [ID:nN1E77U04P] [ID:nCAT005506]

"I don't think our growth rate is going to get us anywhere. The only difference lately is that the market takes bad news pretty well, which is a short-term bullish sign," said Joe Donohue, a money manager at Dimension trading in Red Bank, New Jersey.

At noon EDT (1600 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 47.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 11,607.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 6.14 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,219.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 2.84 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,578.95.

European shares .FTEU3 were up 2.60 percent, while world shares .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.41 percent.

For the month, U.S. stocks .SPX were down about 5 percent, on track to post the steepest monthly loss since June 2010. Global shares showed a 7 percent drop, their worst month since May last year.

Crude oil futures in London LCOc1 were up about 1 percent, trading above $114 a barrel. Copper futures in New York HGZ1 jumped nearly 1.5 percent, to above $4.25 a lb. [O/R] [MET/L]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Monthly returns in MSCI AC world:

link.reuters.com/kuh53s

Monthly global stocks graphic since 1971:

link.reuters.com/jeg33s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

In currency trading, the dollar slid to a session bottom against the yen, touching 76.42 yen JPY=EBS and marking a new low since Aug 19.

U.S. Treasuries also fell. The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 2/32, its yield at 2.1811 percent.

Minutes of the Fed's August meeting, released on Tuesday, showed the central bank considered a range of actions to help the struggling economy, including the unprecedented step of tying interest rate policy outlook to a specific unemployment level. [ID:nN1E77T1HY] [ID:nN1E77T08F] [ID:nN9E7H701R]

On Thursday, the Institute for Supply Management is to release its index of U.S. national manufacturing activity and the Labor Department on Friday issues the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for August. (Additional reporting Dominic Lau and Nia Williams in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)