GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seesaw on manufacturing data

* Stocks fluctuate following jobless, factory data
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday
(Recasts, updates with ISM data)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Stocks on Wall Street seesawed
on Thursday and oil prices extended gains after U.S. factory
activity grew in August, versus market expectations of a drop.
The dollar bounced against the euro, as the
stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing figures stood in
contrast to less-impressive figures from the euro zone. The
dollar EUR= was more than 1 percent higher against the euro.
World stocks and European markets slipped or were flat
after recovering early losses on data showing euro zone
manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in almost
two years last month.
Wall Street opened the session flat and initially slipped
after weekly U.S. jobless claims provided little comfort to
investors rattled by dismal European factory data. But the
market turned after manufacturing index from the Institute for
Supply Management suggested U.S. growth, albeit slow, in
August.
The "number was stronger than the market expected and more
importantly it was stronger than the whisper numbers out
there," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in
New York.
The euro extended its losses against the dollar. The single
currency fell to a low of $1.42297 on trading platform EBS, off
a New York session peak of $1.4315 set immediately after the
ISM data. It was last at $1.4244. [FRX/]
The government's much-awaited non-farm payrolls data for
August is due on Friday. The Federal Reserve is expected to
focus on the latest manufacturing and jobs data at its policy
meeting later this month.
Shortly after 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 1.82 points, or 0.02
percent, at 11,611.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 2.18 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,216.71. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.40 points, or 0.05 percent,
at 2,578.06.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 was rose 0.2 percent, trading at
around $89 per barrel after slipping to as low as $88.21
earlier.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose as the latest factory data and
claims for jobless benefits stoked fears about a recession. The
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YR=RR was up 8/32,
its yield at 2.2058 percent. [US/]
European stocks pared losses and turned flat in the
afternoon as gains in defensive sectors such as
telecommunications and pharmaceuticals eclipsed losses in
cyclicals, while peripheral banking shares took a hit.
European shares tracked by the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3,
slipped 0.2 percent, after dropping as much as half a percent
earlier.
Global stocks, measured by the MSCI All World Index
.MIWD00000PUS, was down 0.9 percent versus an earlier loss of
0.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt, Anirban Nag and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa in London; editing by Dan Grebler)