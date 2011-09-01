GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds, Swiss franc jump on recession worries

* Safe-haven demand boosts Treasuries, Swiss franc
* U.S. stocks fluctuate after jobless claims, factory data
* Crude oil up, erasing early loss
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday
(Recasts with safe-havens rally; adds Goldman jobs' forecast)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Faltering factory activity
around the world sparked a rally in safe-haven investments like
U.S. Treasuries and the Swiss franc on Thursday as investors
became more worried about the global economy falling into
recession.
Stocks on Wall Street were flat until early afternoon after
a reading on U.S. factory activity in August avoided the
contraction most had expected, though it was hardly robust. But
they subsequently turned lower, with investors mostly biding
their time ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data for August. [.N]
Economists at Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients, said
they cut their forecast for the gain in nonfarm payrolls to
25,000 from 50,000. [ID:nN1E7800UL]
The euro took a beating by the Swiss franc and the dollar
as euro zone manufacturing appeared in a particularly poor
state, contracting for the first time in almost two years.
Given the weak state of the global economy, particularly
the slowdown in the United States, investors are likely to
raise bets on more action by the Federal Reserve when economic
data is poor.
"Economic data are still telling you that things are not
improving in the economy," said Lee Cohen, head of government
trading at Oppenheimer and Co. in New York.
"The markets always want candy from the Fed," he added.
Bonds jumped, with prices on benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes US10YT=RR up 22/32, with a yield of 2.15
percent.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1-22/32 for a yield of
3.51 percent.
Among currencies, the Swiss franc surged against the euro.
The euro fell to 1.13201 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on trading
platform EBS and was last down 2.1 percent at 1.13370 francs.
At 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT), Wall Street's Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was down 64.52 points, or 0.56
percent, at 11,549.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 8.49 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,210.40. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 22.43 points, or 0.87 percent,
at 2,557.03.
Stocks on other world exchanges, including those in Europe,
rebounded, mostly recovering early losses.
European stocks were helped by gains in defensive sectors
such as telecommunications and pharmaceuticals, which eclipsed
losses in cyclical shares. Peripheral banking shares took a hit
though. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3, rose 0.7 percent,
after dropping as much as half a percent earlier.
Global stocks, measured by the MSCI All World Index
.MIWD00000PUS, lost 0.2 percent.
The euro extended its losses against the dollar. The single
currency fell to a low of $1.42267 on EBS EUR=EBS, off a New
York session peak of $1.43853 after the ISM data. It was last
at $1.42775.
The dollar's strength could be short-lived if investors
continue betting on another dose of Fed monetary injection to
help jobs growth.
"At the end of the day, this does not remove the need for
more stimulus from the Fed. The key is still job growth," said
Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in New York.
The Fed is expected to focus on Friday's non-farm payrolls
data for August to determine its next course of action.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 was rose 1 percent, trading at just
below $90 per barrel, after slipping to as low as $88.21
earlier. [O/R]
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Jeremy
Gaunt in London; editing by Dan Grebler)