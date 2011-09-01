GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds, Swiss franc gain on recession worries

* Government debt, Swiss franc rise on safe-haven demand

* Euro slides broadly as data fans global economic fear

* U.S. stocks slide as data spurs fears of recession (Updates market prices, adds byline)

By Herbert Lash and Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Government debt and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday after slowing factory output around the world renewed worries that the global economy is on the brink of recession, sparking a rally in safe-haven assets.

Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe initially rose after data on U.S. factory activity in August unexpectedly showed expansion, though it was hardly robust. But Wall Street later turned lower in light volume, with investors mostly biding their time ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data for August. [.N]

Adding to concerns of a deteriorating labor market, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients that its economists cut their forecast for a gain in nonfarm payrolls to 25,000 from 50,000. [ID:nN1E7800UL]

The franc rallied across the board and euro dropped broadly as the better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data did little to allay concerns about global economic deterioration. [ID:nN1E7800OA]

The euro was last down 2.2 percent at 1.1334 francs EURCHF=and the dollar was 1.5 percent lower at 0.7938 franc CHF=.

U.S. government debt rallied as the data stoked fears of a dismal payrolls report on Friday and bets the Federal Reserve will introduce more stimulus to avert a new recession. [ID:nN1E780126]

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR jumped 26/32 in price to yield 2.13 percent. In Europe, 10-year yields on German bunds DE10YT=TWEB fell to 2.12 percent, within 10 basis points of record lows hit last month.

There was little sign that investor demand for debt and other safe-havens was slowing.

"At the end of the day, this does not remove the need for more stimulus from the Fed," Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in New York, said of the data. "The key is still job growth."

Weakness in factory activity extended to Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, where manufacturing grew in August at its slowest pace in almost two years [ID:nL9E7HO0AG].

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 80.30 points, or 0.69 percent, at 11,533.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX fell 10.15 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,208.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 26.92 points, or 1.04 percent, at 2,552.54.

Stocks on other world exchanges, including those in Europe, rebounded, mostly recovering early losses.

European stocks were helped by gains in defensive sectors such as telecommunications and pharmaceuticals, which eclipsed losses in cyclical shares. Peripheral banking shares took a hit though. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.7 percent after dropping as much as half a percent earlier.

Global stocks, measured by the MSCI all-country world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, lost 0.2 percent.

Front-month Brent LCOc1 fell 37 cents to $114.48 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil CLc1 was rose 34 cents $89.15 per barrel. (Reporting by Julie Haviv, Richard Leong, Ryan Vlastelica, Edward McAllister and Gene Ramos; Writing by by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)