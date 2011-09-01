GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds, Swiss franc rise on recession jitters

* Government debt, Swiss franc rise on safe-haven demand
* Euro slides broadly as data fans global economic fear
* U.S. stocks slide as data spurs fears of recession
* Oil slips in London but U.S. crude gains on storm fears
By Herbert Lash and Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Government debt and the Swiss
franc gained on Thursday after slowing factory output around
the world renewed worries that the global economy is on the
brink of recession, sparking a rally in safe-haven assets.
Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe initially rose after
data on U.S. factory activity in August unexpectedly showed
expansion, though it was hardly robust. But Wall Street later
fell 1 percent in light volume, with investors mostly biding
their time ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data for August. [.N]
Adding to concerns of a deteriorating labor market, Goldman
Sachs said in a note to clients that its economists cut their
forecast for a gain in nonfarm payrolls to 25,000 from 50,000.
The franc rallied across the board and the euro dropped
broadly as the better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data did
little to allay concerns about global economic deterioration.
The euro was last down 2.3 percent at 1.1331 francs
EURCHF=and the dollar was 1.5 percent lower at 0.7942 franc
CHF=.
U.S. government debt rallied as the data stoked fears of a
dismal payrolls report on Friday and bets the Federal Reserve
will introduce more stimulus to avert a new recession.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR jumped
28/32 in price to yield 2.14 percent. In Europe, 10-year yields
on German bunds DE10YT=TWEB fell to 2.12 percent, within 10
basis points of the record lows they hit last month.
There was little sign that investor demand for debt and
other safe-havens was slowing.
"At the end of the day, this does not remove the need for
more stimulus from the Fed," Kathy Lien, director of research
at GFT Forex in New York, said of the data. "The key is still
job growth."
Weakness in factory activity extended to Germany, the euro
zone's biggest economy, where manufacturing grew in August at
its slowest pace in almost two years [ID:nL9E7HO0AG].
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
closed down 119.96 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,493.57. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slid 14.47 points, or 1.19
percent, to 1,204.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC lost
33.42 points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,546.04.
Stocks on other world exchanges, including those in Europe,
rebounded, mostly recovering early losses.
European stocks were helped by gains in defensive sectors
such as telecommunications and pharmaceuticals, which eclipsed
losses in cyclical shares. Peripheral banking shares took a hit
though. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.7 percent
after dropping as much as half a percent earlier.
Global stocks, measured by the MSCI all-country world
equity index .MIWD00000PUS, lost 0.5 percent.
Oil prices in London fell on concerns about the economy,
while U.S. crude rose slightly as a brewing storm in the Gulf
of Mexico forced production cuts. [ID:nL4E7K10K0]
Front-month Brent LCOc1 settled down 56 cents to $114.29
a barrel. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 12 cents to settle at $88.93 a
barrel.
"The stock market is lower and helping to pull U.S. crude
back and the weak German and French data weighed on Brent,"
said Dan Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $1.90 to $1,825.20 an ounce.
