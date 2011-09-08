版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 9日 星期五 03:09 BJT

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall on Bernanke; euro slumps

  

 * Investors look to government, central banks for help
 * Fed's Bernanke pledges more aid but mum on details
 * Markets await Obama's jobs plan, doubts over feasibility
 * ECB rates unchanged, Trichet sees downside growth risks
 (Updates market action, adds 9/11 exchange remembrances)
 By Richard Leong
 NEW YORK, Sept 8 Wall Street stocks fell on
Thursday on disappointment that a speech by the Federal Reserve
chief lacked details on plans to spur economic growth, while
the euro slipped on fears the euro zone debt crisis is
worsening with Greece failing to meet fiscal targets.
 Safe havens were still in favor with investors, with gold
prices rising after a two-day fall and German and U.S.
government bond yields edging closer to their historic lows.
 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank "will
do all it can" to boost economic growth and reduce
unemployment, but he did not disclose what monetary tools the
Fed might use. For more, see [ID:nW1E7IR02M]
 "The markets are going to be disappointed in this and
concerned that the Fed is only acknowledging the problems
without offering any real solutions," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
 Traders have shifted their focus to U.S. President Barack
Obama's televised speech to Congress at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), in
which he is expected to propose tax cuts for middle-class
households and businesses and new spending to repair roads,
bridges and other infrastructure. [nN1E786157]
 "Everyone's waiting for the President to give a real, good,
solid speech tonight. He's got to deliver something strong and
positive," said Michael Cullen, head bond trader at Wall Street
Access in New York.
 Later this week, G7 finance ministers and central bankers
will convene in Marseilles, France, with markets expecting them
to pledge support to help a struggling global economy.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic-interest rate outlook: link.reuters.com/pej23s
Graphic - U.S. jobless claims:    r.reuters.com/dym63s
U.S. exports and the dollar:      r.reuters.com/xan63s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 An earlier U.S. government report showing an increase in
weekly jobless claims and remarks by European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet about downside risks to the euro
zone's economy fueled fears that both the United States and
Europe are at risk of slipping into recession.
 Those worries briefly pushed equities markets in negative
territory before some buying emerged before Bernanke's speech.
 With about an hour of trading left in the session, the Dow
Jones industrial average .DJI was down 108.60 points, or 0.95
percent, at 11,306.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was down 12.65 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,185.97. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 20.29 points, or 0.80 percent,
 The renewed fall on Wall Street knocked MSCI's world stock
index .MIWD00000PUS down 0.5 percent on the day. The MSCI
index has recovered a tad from its August correction -- the
worst monthly loss since 2008 -- but is still 16 percent below
the 2011 highs hit in May.
 Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 finished up 0.3 percent,
while the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European
shares ended up 0.9 percent after erasing earlier gains on the
ECB's decision to leave key rates steady.
 In the wake of Trichet's cautious economic outlook and the
chances of no more rate hikes in the foreseeable future, the
euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar. It touched a
session low of $1.3875 on the EBS trading platform EUR=EBS.
 In the bond market, benchmark 10-year German Bund yields
EU10YT=TWEB touched a historic low of 1.82 percent while U.S.
10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were up 15/32 in price, their
yield at 1.9874 percent, not far above a 60-year low of 1.9080
percent.
 Spot gold prices XAU= jumped more than $40 to $1,859 an
ounce. [GOL/]
 Financial markets plan to observe the 10th anniversary of
the Sept. 11th terror attacks on Friday. NYSE Euronext will
host events at its New York and European exchanges, while the
CME Group will hold four voluntary moments of silence.
 (Additional reporting by Ed Krudy, Emily Flitter, Wangfeng
Zhou and Barani Krishnan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐