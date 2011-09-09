GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall on Europe's woes

* Pressure at G7 meeting to deal with Europe's debt crisis
NEW YORK, Sept 9 World stocks and the euro
tumbled on Friday on worries over Europe's festering debt
problems, as the stakes intensified for the world's top finance
officials to find ways to prevent the crisis from worsening.
The euro hit 6-1/2 month lows against the dollar and the
yen, with more declines likely after the European Central Bank
(ECB) shifted away from further rises in interest rates, a key
driver in the single currency's rally this year.
Nervousness over the outcome of a Greek debt swap deal
fueled safe-haven buying of German and U.S. government debt.
The ten-year Bund yield EU10YT=RR hit another record low,
while benchmark Treasuries yield US10YT=RR were close to a
60-year trough. [GVD/EUR] [US/] For details, see
The swap deal is critical for Athens to secure a second
bailout and avert a near-term default that could ripple across
the region and the global banking system.
Divisions within the ECB on the handling of Europe's debt
woes boiled over Friday as the bank confirmed board member
Juergen Stark will step down at the end of the year because of
a conflict over its controversial bond-buying program.
With that as a backdrop, finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations were to
meet in Marseille later Friday.
Meeting host France has called for a coordinated response
from the G7 members to deal with Europe's debt crisis and the
In the United States, President Barack Obama unveiled his
$447 billion plan to revive economic growth Thursday night, but
investors worried Congress would hold it up and the Federal
Reserve may not follow fast enough with its own action.
"The speech was positive, but there are questions about
whether it can get through Congress and how it will all be paid
for," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "At the same time, while we initially rose
on the plan, Europe remains the big, big question for
markets."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech on Thursday, left
the door open for more monetary stimulus but withheld details
on the timing and what type of measures the Fed would enact.
At 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 151.29 points, or 1.34 percent, at
11,144.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down
12.98 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,172.92. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 16.82 points, or 0.67 percent,
at 2,512.32.
European shares .FTEU3 were off 1.7 percent, and the MSCI
world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was off 1.8 percent.
Another retreat in equities boosted safe-haven German
government bond prices, with Bund futures FGBLc1 jumping more
than 1 point to a record high of 137.75.
The euro EUR= was last down 1.2 percent against the
dollar at $1.3699, its lowest in 6-1/2 months. [FRX/]
Gold, propelled to a series of record highs in recent
months due to its appeal as both a safe haven and a hedge
against inflation, reversed earlier gains. It was last down 0.8
percent at $1,852 an ounce as nervous investors sold the metal
on growing concerns its run-up had been overdone. [GOL/]
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica in New York; Emelia
Sithole-Matarise, Brian Gorman and Neal Armstrong in London;
writing by Richard Leong; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)