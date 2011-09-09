GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro decline on Europe's woes

* Pressure at G7 meeting to deal with Europe's debt crisis
* Greek debt swap deadline stokes default chatter
* ECB board member Stark to step down at year-end
* Obama jobs plan seen blocked in political fighting
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 9 World stocks and the euro
tumbled on Friday on worries over Europe's festering debt
problems as the stakes intensified for the world's top finance
officials to find ways to prevent the crisis from worsening.
The euro hit 6-1/2 month lows against the dollar and the
yen, with more declines likely after the European Central Bank
shifted away from further rises in interest rates, a key driver
in the single currency's rally this year.
Nervousness over the outcome of a Greek debt swap deal
fueled safe-haven buying of German and U.S. government debt.
The 10-year Bund yield EU10YT=RR hit another record low,
while yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR were
close to a 60-year trough. [GVD/EUR] [US/] For details, see
The swap deal is critical for Athens to secure a second
bailout and avert a near-term default that could ripple across
the region and the global banking system.
"Europe is the No. 1 thing causing pressure on the market
as the realization grows that what we've done so far hasn't
worked," said Liz Ann Sonders, the New York-based chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab Corp, which has $1.65
trillion in client assets.
Divisions within the ECB on the handling of Europe's debt
woes boiled over on Friday. Reuters reported board member
Juergen Stark will resign because of a conflict over its
controversial bond-buying program. The ECB later confirmed
Stark will step down at the end of the year. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]
With that as a backdrop, finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations were to
meet in Marseille later on Friday.
Meeting host France has called for a coordinated response
from G7 members to deal with Europe's debt crisis and the
region's shaky banks. [ID:nN1E78728T]
In the United States, President Barack Obama on Thursday
night unveiled his $447 billion plan to revive economic growth.
But investors worried Congress would hold it up and the Federal
Reserve may not follow quickly enough with its own action.
"The speech was positive, but there are questions about
whether it can get through Congress and how it will all be paid
for," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech on Thursday, left
the door open for more monetary stimulus but withheld details
on the timing and what type of measures the Fed would enact.
At 11:30 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was down 239.31 points, or 2.12 percent, at
11,056.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down
23.91 points, or 2.02 percent, at 1,161.99. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 38.91 points, or 1.54 percent,
at 2,490.23.
Top European shares .FTEU3 were off 1.7 percent, and the
MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was off 1.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index and the MSCI world gauge were down
2.7 percent on the week.
Another retreat in equities boosted safe-haven German and
U.S. government bond prices. The 10-year Bund yield EU10YT=RR
touched an all-time low of 1.782 percent, while the benchmark
10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR was last 1.95 percent, not far
from a 60-year low of 1.9080 percent set on Tuesday.
The euro EUR= was last down 1.2 percent against the
dollar at $1.3699, its lowest in 6-1/2 months. The single
currency has fallen 4.7 percent in September. [FRX/]
Gold slipped after soaring to a record high above $1,900 an
ounce earlier this week due to its appeal as both a safe haven
and a hedge against inflation. It was last down 0.7 percent at
$1,856 an ounce as nervous investors sold the metal on growing
concerns its run-up had been overdone. [GOL/]
