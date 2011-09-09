GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe's debt woes hammer stocks, euro

* Pressure at G7 meeting to deal with Europe's debt crisis
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Fears over Europe's festering
debt problems punished global stocks and the euro on Friday as
the stakes intensified for the world's top finance officials to
find ways to prevent the crisis from spiraling out of control.
The euro hit 6-1/2 month lows against the dollar, with more
declines likely after the European Central Bank shifted away
from further rises in interest rates, a key driver in the
single currency's rally this year.
Nervousness over the outcome of a Greek debt swap deal
fueled safe-haven buying of German and U.S. government debt.
The 10-year Bund yield hit another record low, while yields on
benchmark U.S. Treasuries touched a 60-year trough.
"Europe is the No. 1 thing causing pressure on the market
as the realization grows that what we've done so far hasn't
worked," said Liz Ann Sonders, the New York-based chief
investment strategist at Charles Schwab Corp, which has $1.65
trillion in client assets.
Divisions within the ECB on the handling of Europe's debt
woes boiled over on Friday. Reuters reported board member
Juergen Stark will resign because of a conflict over its
controversial bond-buying program. The ECB later confirmed
Stark will step down at the end of the year. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]
"When you get a new story like this, that there's internal
turmoil on the ECB, that immediately has implications for the
bond-buying program, which immediately has implications on the
capital level in European banks," said Jack de Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
The debt swap deal is critical for Greece to secure a
second bailout and avert a near-term default that could ripple
across Europe and the global banking system.
Banks and insurers face a Friday deadline to indicate
whether they will join an exchange of Greek debt, part of an
international bailout package agreed in July. It is expected 70
percent of these private investors would agree to such a move,
below the 90 percent threshold that Greece has said it wants to
go through with the deal. For more, see [ID:nLDE7880AH]
The cost to insure Greek sovereign debt for five years
surged to a record high of 3,106 basis points, up nearly 300
basis points on the day, according to Markit.
With that as a backdrop, finance ministers and central
bankers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations were to
meet in Marseille later on Friday.
Meeting host France has called for a coordinated response
from G7 members to deal with Europe's debt crisis and the
region's shaky banks.
In the United States, President Barack Obama unveiled his
$447 billion plan to revive economic growth. But investors
worried that Congress would hold it up and the Federal Reserve
may not follow quickly enough with its own action.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in a speech on Thursday, left
the door open for more monetary stimulus but withheld details
on the timing and what type of measures the Fed would enact.
At 12:40 p.m. (1622 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
.DJI was down 324.11 points, or 2.87 percent, at 10,971.70.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 33.01 points,
or 2.78 percent, at 1,152.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index
.IXIC was down 63.51 points, or 2.51 percent, at 2,465.63.
Top European shares .FTEU3 were off 2.6 percent, and the
MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS was off 2.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index and the MSCI world gauge were down
3.4 percent on the week.
Another retreat in equities boosted safe-haven German and
U.S. government bond prices. The 10-year Bund yield touched an
all-time low of 1.75 percent, while the benchmark 10-year U.S.
yield was last 1.896 percent, the lowest in at least 60 years.
The euro EUR=EBS was last down 1.6 percent against the
dollar at $1.3663, its lowest in 6-1/2 months. The single
currency has fallen 5.1 percent in September. [FRX/]
Gold slipped after soaring to a record high above $1,900 an
ounce earlier this week due to its appeal as both a safe haven
and a hedge against inflation. It was last down 0.2 percent at
$1,865 an ounce as nervous investors sold the metal on growing
concerns its run-up had been overdone. [GOL/]
