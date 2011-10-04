GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks stage late rally; euro up on Bernanke

* S&P falls over 20 pct from 2011 high, then recovers
* U.S. crude closes at 1-year low as aid to Greece delayed
* Dollar falls vs euro as Bernanke says Fed ready to act
(Updates with European bank safeguards, adds comment)
By Walter Brandimarte
NEW YORK Oct 4 A late rally in U.S. stocks
pulled Wall Street out of bear market territory on Tuesday, and
the euro rose versus the dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke promised more economic stimulus if needed.
U.S. markets once again turned on news out of Europe.
Reports that European finance ministers agreed to prepare
action to safeguard their banks, following the first bailout of
a lender as a result of the region's debt crisis, were cited as
giving stocks a boost heading into the close. For details see
[ID:nL5E7L419D].
Investors also took Bernanke's speech to Congress as
leaving the door open for another round of quantitative easing
policies, helping to offset concerns about the economic
consequences of a possible Greek default. For details, see
[ID:nN1E7930IZ]
It also reduced the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government
bonds and the dollar, allowing the euro to rally more than 1
percent.
The S&P 500 Index .SPX, a broad measure of the U.S. stock
market, had briefly entered bear market territory earlier in
the session when it fell to a level 20 percent from its 2011
high. A bear market is usually a sign that stock losses may be
sustained.
The steep losses attracted bargain hunters, who massively
stepped into the market in the final hour of trading. Chip
makers and large-cap technology shares led the market higher.
"To me, it looked mostly technical. It looked like the
capitulation on the sell side," said Keith Springer, president
of Springer Financial Advisors in Sacramento, California.
He said the reports out of Europe only added to buying
frenzy that had started earlier.
"You could see it starting to turn anyway and that gave
people an excuse" to buy, Springer said.
Market volatility will likely remain high as long as the
euro zone debt crisis drags on investor sentiment. After
markets closed, ratings agency Moody's downgraded Italy by
three notches, increasing fears of contagion from Greece.
Athens appeared more likely to default on its debt after
euro zone finance ministers postponed a vital aid payment to
Athens until mid-November. [ID:nL5E7L419D] [ID:nN1E79324C]
The impact of a possible default on the global economy and
particularly on the banking sector worried markets after
European Union ministers said they were reviewing the size of
private-sector involvement in a second bailout package for
Greece.
The three major U.S. stock indexes had fallen more than 2
percent earlier in the day, but recovered after Bernanke's
speech.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 153.41
points, or 1.44 percent, at 10,808.71, while the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 24.72 points, or 2.25 percent, to
1,123.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 68.99
points, or 2.95 percent, to 2,404.82.
The U.S. bank sector index .GSPF, down nearly 30 percent
since the 2011 market high hit on April 29, posted strong
gains. The index finished the session up 4.1 percent as shares
of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) jumped 12.3 percent.
The MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, a gauge
of world stocks, trimmed losses, but still fell 0.3 percent.
OIL HITS ONE-YEAR LOW, EURO GAINS
U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 slid $1.94, or 2.5 percent, to
close at $75.67 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Sept. 23,
2010, on fears that a global slowdown will curb demand for oil
and other commodities.
The euro EUR=, however, rallied 1.27 percent against the
dollar to $1.3347, after hitting a near nine-month low against
the greenback earlier in the session.
"This is just a correction in a euro bear market," said Jay
Meisler, co-founder of Global-View.com in Huntington, New
York.
"Part of the rally could be traced to Trichet as well," he
added, in reference to the president of the European Central
Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet. "He could have signaled a rate cut
today, but he did not. So you've got to go on the assumption
that the ECB is not going to cut rates this week."
The ECB's policy-makers are to meet on Thursday. There have
been expectations in markets that the ECB would raise rates on
Thursday.
In the government debt market, longer-dated Treasuries led
the losses, with the 30-year bond US30YT=RR falling 1-26/32
points in price for a yield of 2.807 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Nick Olivari, and
Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)