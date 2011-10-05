GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil rise on Europe hopes, US data

* Global stocks, Brent buoyed by steps to safeguard banks
* U.S. private sector jobs report also lifts optimism
* Euro falls vs dollar on doubts about Greek progress
* Euro zone private sector activity contracts, a bad sign
(Adds fresh prices, quotes)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Global stocks and oil prices
rebounded on Wednesday on hopeful signs that authorities are
moving forward to prop up Europe's ailing banking sector and
after reassuring U.S. economic data
European finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg late on
Tuesday agreed to examine a way to beef up banks' balance
sheets and prevent a full-blown financial crisis. For details
see: [ID:nL5E7L51RH] [ID:nL3E7L42VF]
Risk aversion eased further after data on the U.S. services
sector and private sector business activity indicated a slowing
albeit still-growing economy. The reports helped offset
concerns about the sovereign debt crisis and fresh data that
suggested Europe is sliding into recession.
European stocks jumped more than 3 percent, pushed higher
by banking shares, and Brent crude bounced more than 2 percent
to almost $102 a barrel.
The benchmark S&P 500 index in the United States had fallen
10 percent over the past six sessions, but staged a sharp
rebound late on Tuesday after earlier marking a fall into bear
territory. European shares had tumbled nearly 5 percent the
previous three sessions.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
closed up 3.1 percent at 915.19 points. MSCI's all-country
world index .MIWD00000PU rose 1.3 percent to 275.56.
"The market is getting a little more confident that policy
makers are more serious about tackling the problems," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $245 billion of assets under management.
Although it was "helpful to see a road map" that could give
investors a clearer expectation of what might be ahead, Batty
was skeptical until he saw a "concrete plan in place."
Shares of Belgian-French financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR)
rose 1.3 percent in volume more than three-fold its 90-day
daily average after France and Belgium prepared a rescue plan
for the bank. [ID:nL5E7L513F]
Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.05 to $101.84 a barrel, while
U.S. crude CLc1 was up $2.71 at $78.37 a barrel.
Surveys that showed private sector business activity shrank
in the euro zone for the first time in two years last month as
new orders dried up kept enthusiasm among many investors in
check.
Charles Lieberman, chief investment officer of Advisers
Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, said
valuations suggest U.S. stocks, which are trading at 10.4 times
forward earnings, are cheap. But Europe is still a concern.
"There remain questions about how it will all be resolved,
and it is by no means certain that the resolution will come in
a responsible way that won't cause market turmoil," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 20.89
points, or 0.19 percent, at 10,829.60. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 4.16 points, or 0.37 percent, at
1,128.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 26.86
points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,431.68.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
dipped to 53.0 last month from 53.3 in August but employment in
the vast U.S. services sector fell in September to its lowest
level since April 2010.
"Beneath the surface, it's actually a fairly mixed report,"
said Tom Porcelli, chief economist at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
The euro fell, weighed by nagging worries over a Greek
default even after a pledge by policy-makers to strengthen
European banks. [ID:nN1E7940BT]
The euro EUR= was down 0.3 percent at $1.3306.
A downgrade of Italian sovereign debt by ratings agency
Moody's highlighted the funding difficulties facing the euro
zone's third-biggest economy. France and Belgium were forced to
help Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) in the first state rescue of a European
bank in the crisis. [ID:nL5E7L4447]
"Slightly better employment data would signal risk
preference but a lack of progress in any meaningful way on
resolving Greece and the debt crisis in general is keeping risk
at bay," said John McCarthy, director of foreign exchange at
ING Capital Markets in New York. "A downgrade of Italy has
brought everyone back to reality."
U.S. Treasury debt prices slid as investors pared
safe-haven holdings after the International Monetary Fund said
it may invest in European bonds and as traders bet on more
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [ID:nN1E7940LC]
The IMF could invest in Spanish or Italian bonds in the
secondary or primary market alongside the euro zone bailout
fund, if needed, to help boost investor confidence in the debt,
the IMF's Europe head, Antonio Borges, said. [ID:nP6E7KG01I]
The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell, with yields
nearing session highs after the report on U.S. private sector
jobs showed more job growth than expected in September.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down
19/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter, Ryan Vlastelica, Nick Olivari in
New York; Simon Falush, Jan Harvey in London; Blaise Robinson
in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash, Editing by Leslie Adler)