GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil rise on Europe hopes, US data

* Global stocks, Brent buoyed by steps to safeguard banks
* U.S. private-sector jobs report adds to optimism
* Euro rebounds, cheered by Merkel comments on banking
* In bad sign, euro zone private-sector activity contracts
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 5 Global stocks and oil prices
surged on Wednesday on optimism European authorities are moving
to prop up the region's banking sector and after U.S. data
showed the economy is still growing, albeit slowly.
The euro also rebounded late in the session after Germany
said it is ready to help its own banks and further opened the
possibility of using a regional bailout fund to help strengthen
the euro zone banking system. For details, see [ID:nB5E7KS06Z]
The euro EUR= traded flat $1.3349.
Risk aversion eased after data on the U.S. services sector
and private-sector business activity reassured investors
fearing recession. The reports helped offset concerns on data
in Europe that suggested the region is sliding into recession.
Wall Street rallied and European stocks jumped more than 3
percent, pushed higher by banking shares. Brent crude bounced
more than 2 percent to top $102 a barrel and U.S. futures for
West Texas Intermediate jumped 5 percent.
"The market is getting a little more confident that policy
makers are more serious about tackling the problems," said
Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which
has $245 billion of assets under management.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI closed up 131.24
points, or 1.21 percent, at 10,939.95. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 20.09 points, or 1.79 percent, at
1,144.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 55.69
points, or 2.32 percent, at 2,460.51.
Materials and energy shares rose on higher commodity
prices, and tech shares staged a solid rally. The Nasdaq 100
technology sector .NDXT jumped 3.6 percent, bringing its
gains over the last two days to 7.3 percent.
The benchmark S&P 500 index in the United States had
fallen 10 percent over the past six sessions, but staged a
sharp rebound late on Tuesday after earlier briefly dipping
into bear territory. European shares had tumbled nearly 5
percent the previous three sessions.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares closed up 3.3 percent at 916.62 points. MSCI's
all-country world index .MIWD00000PU rose 2.0 percent to
277.49.
Investor confidence improved after European finance
ministers agreed to safeguard banks as concerns about a Greek
default grew, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the
German government was ready to capitalize its banks if needed.
[ID:nL5E7L419D][ID:nB4E7KT004]
While it was "helpful to see a road map" that could give
investors a better idea of what lies ahead in Europe, Batty
said he was skeptical until he saw a "concrete plan in place."
Shares of Belgian-French financial group Dexia (DEXI.BR)
rose 1.3 percent in heavy volume after France and Belgium
prepared a rescue plan for the bank, whose shares dropped as
much as 38 percent the previous session to an all-time low on
worries about its exposure to Greece. [ID:nL5E7L513F]
Conflicting statements from the International Monetary Fund
spurred volatility in currency trading. An IMF official said
the global lender could buy Spanish or Italian bonds alongside
a euro zone bailout fund, but later backed away from his
suggestion. [ID:nN1E7940Z1].
Oil jumped, snapping a three-day losing streak, on
government data showing big drops in U.S. inventories and news
of efforts to bolster European banks. [ID:nL3E7L42VF]
Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.94 to settle at $102.73 a
barrel, while U.S. crude futures gained $4.01 to settle at
$79.68 a barrel.
Enthusiasm remained in check, however, as surveys showed
private-sector business activity shrank in the euro zone for
the first time in two years last month as new orders dried up.
Charles Lieberman, chief investment officer of Advisers
Capital Management, LLC in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, said
valuations suggest U.S. stocks, which are trading at 10.4 times
forward earnings, are cheap. But Europe was still a concern.
"There remain questions about how it will all be resolved,
and it is by no means certain that the resolution will come in
a responsible way that won't cause market turmoil," he said.
The Institute for Supply Management said its U.S. services
index dipped to 53.0 last month from 53.3 in August but
employment in the vast U.S. services sector fell in September
to its lowest level since April 2010.
U.S. Treasury debt prices slid as investors pared
safe-haven holdings as traders bet on more stimulus from the
U.S. Federal Reserve. [ID:nN1E7940LC]
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR slid
20/32 in price to yield 1.89 percent.
Gold rose 1 percent in thin, choppy trade, fueled by the
rally in commodities and equities.
Spot gold prices XAU= rose $16.25 to $1,639.60 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCZ1 settled up
$25.60 at $1,641.60 an ounce.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss,
Matthew Robinson, Frank Tang and Richard Leong in New York;
Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jan
Paschal)