GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil rise on European crisis steps

* Global stocks rise on BoE stimulus plan, ECB bank moves
* Euro erases losses versus dollar as Wall Street turns
* Bonds fall as Europe takes steps to curb crisis
* Oil rebounds, helped by inventory data
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Global stocks rallied for a
third straight day and oil prices rose on Thursday after the
European Central Bank renewed offers to aid ailing regional
banks, a move that drew a mixed reaction from investors.
The ECB threw another lifeline to struggling European banks
with an offer of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit
crunch, but it also kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5
percent after a meeting in Berlin. For details see
European stock markets jumped, but Wall Street initially
fell, as investors parsed the ECB's efforts to contain a
sovereign debt crisis that has threatened to send recovering
economies back into recession.
The euro rallied for a third day against the dollar and
government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic slid after
the ECB's actions.
The euro EUR= gained 0.6 percent at 1.3426 and European
shares closed up more than 2 percent. Equity markets in London
rose more than 3 percent after the Bank of England moved to
spur a sluggish UK economy by enlarging a stimulus program.
Jean-Claude Trichet, in his final news conference as
president of the ECB, said the bank's governing council decided
to launch a new, covered-bond purchase program by spending 40
billion euros over a 12-month period from November.
"The abundance of liquidity measures (Trichet) announced
shows the ECB's resolve to boost liquidity, and that is quite
satisfactory to the market, easing tensions in the financial
and banking sectors," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research
at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 91.05
points, or 0.83 percent, at 11,031.00. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 11.88 points, or 1.04 percent, at
1,155.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 27.51
points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,488.02.
The FTSE 100 .FTSE in London climbed 3.7 percent and the
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 2.4
percent.
The euro initially fell as the ECB's decision disappointed
those who expected the central bank to follow the BoE's steps
and ease monetary policy to support a struggling euro zone.
"The market sees these as piecemeal measures, a band-aid on
the problems," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The market is
disappointed. The ECB is looking slightly behind the curve."
Anxiety over Europe's sovereign debt crisis has pressured
global markets and led the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index to
briefly dip into bear market territory on Tuesday.
Oil prices rose, helped by bullish U.S. crude inventories
data on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 rose 74 cents at
$103.47, and U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1.11 at $80.79 a
barrel.
Treasury prices weakened after U.S. government data
suggested the labor market, while sluggish, is not
deteriorating as much as some traders had expected.
The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time
jobless benefits totaled 401,000 in the week ended Oct 1, fewer
than the 410,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell
22/32 in price to yield 1.97 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Wanfeng Zhou in New York; Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)