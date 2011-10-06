GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil rise on European crisis steps

* Global stocks rise on BoE stimulus plan, ECB bank moves
* Euro erases losses versus dollar as Wall Street turns
* Bonds fall as Europe takes steps to curb crisis
* Oil rebounds, helped by inventory data
(Adds detail on UK stimulus, new quote)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Global stocks rallied for a
third straight day and oil prices rose on Thursday after the
Bank of England and European Central Bank took steps to boost
liquidity and stimulate growth, boosting optimism that Europe
is taking needed measures to deal with its debt crisis.
The ECB threw another lifeline to struggling European banks
with an offer of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit
crunch, though it kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent
after a meeting in Berlin. For details see [ID:nL5E7L616W]
Wall Street continued to rebound from losses that had
driven the benchmark S&P 500 into bear market territory on
Tuesday, building on renewed hope that European officials are
finally coming to grips with the sovereign debt crisis that has
threatened to send recovering economies back into recession.
"That has been the worry for the past six months, that the
banks would suffer some real problems, and the fact that the
ECB is going to back them up, or potentially back them up, is
alleviating some of the concerns," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
The euro rallied for a third day against the dollar, and
prices of government debt on both sides of the Atlantic, a
traditional safe haven, slid after the ECB's actions.
The Bank of England launched a second round of quantitative
easing to defend Britain's faltering economy against the debt
crisis, with 75 billion pounds in planned purchases of
government bonds.
The euro EUR= gained 0.6 percent at $1.3426, and European
shares closed up more than 2 percent. Equity markets in London
rose more than 3 percent after the Bank of England moved to
spur a sluggish UK economy by enlarging a stimulus program.
The president of the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet, at his last
news conference as the ECB head, said the ECB will buy 40
billion euros of covered bonds over a 12-month period from
November. [ID:nECBNEWS].
"The abundance of liquidity measures announced shows the
ECB's resolve to boost liquidity, and that is quite
satisfactory to the market, easing tensions in the financial
and banking sectors," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research
at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 113.49
points, or 1.04 percent, to 11,053.44. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX added 14.28 points, or 1.25 percent, to
1,158.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC climbed 32.65
points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,493.16.
The FTSE 100 .FTSE in London climbed 3.7 percent, and the
FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares rose 2.4
percent.
The euro initially fell as the ECB's decision disappointed
those who had expected the central bank to follow the BoE's
steps and ease monetary policy to support the struggling euro
zone. [ID:nN1E7950JW]
Oil prices rose, helped by bullish U.S. crude inventories
data on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 rose 74 cents at
$103.47, and U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1.11 at $80.79 a
barrel.
Treasury prices weakened after U.S. government data
suggested the labor market, while sluggish, is not
deteriorating as much as some traders had expected.
[ID:nNYE003166]
The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time
jobless benefits rose by 6,000 to 401,000 in the week ended Oct
1, but the number was below the 410,000 predicted by economists
polled by Reuters.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell
22/32 in price to yield 1.97 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Wanfeng Zhou in New York; Blaise
Robinson in Paris; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy and Leslie Adler)