GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, oil rise on ECB banking moves

By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Global stocks rallied for a
third straight day and oil prices surged on Thursday after the
European Central Bank renewed offers to aid ailing regional
banks and a lackluster U.S. jobs report that still managed to
ease fears about a new recession.
The ECB threw another lifeline to struggling European banks
through the purchase of covered bonds and with a renewed offer
of longer-term loans to ward off a new credit crunch. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7L616W]
European stocks jumped and Wall Street rebounded further
from recent losses that had driven stocks into bear market
territory on Tuesday as investors took heart that officials in
Europe are finally coming to grips with the sovereign debt
crisis.
"That has been the worry for the past six months, that the
banks would suffer some real problems, and the fact that the
ECB is going to back them up, or potentially back them up, is
alleviating some of the concerns," said Bruce Bittles, chief
investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
The euro rallied for a third day against the dollar, and
government debt prices on both sides of the Atlantic slid after
the ECB's actions eased fears the region's recovering economies
would slump back into recession.
The euro EUR= gained 0.5 percent at $1.3422 and European
shares closed up more than 2 percent. Equity markets in London
gained more than 3 percent after the Bank of England moved to
spur a sluggish UK economy by enlarging a stimulus program.
Jean-Claude Trichet, in his final news conference as
president of the ECB, said the bank's governing council decided
to launch a covered-bond purchase program by spending 40
billion euros over a 12-month period from November. Covered
bonds are backed by assets such as mortgages and public sector
bonds and are perceived as safe and high-quality assets.
[ID:nECBNEWS].
"The abundance of liquidity measures announced shows the
ECB's resolve to boost liquidity, and that is quite
satisfactory to the market, easing tensions in the financial
and banking sectors," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research
at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 123.40
points, or 1.13 percent, at 11,063.35. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 13.89 points, or 1.21 percent, at
1,157.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.63
points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,494.14.
The FTSE 100 .FTSE in London climbed 3.7 percent to
5,291.26, and the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares rose 2.6 percent to close at 940.65.
Reaction to the death of Apple (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve
Jobs was muted as the company's shares slipped 0.7 percent.
The euro rose, but few market participants believed the new
ECB measures would be sufficient to resolve the debt crisis.
Most remained bearish on the euro for the rest of the year.
"We believe liquidity (measures) and, eventually, policy
rate easing, are likely to remain a negative for the euro in
the coming months and maintain a bias to sell rallies," said
Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo
in New York.
Oil prices surged on the developments in Europe and on U.S.
data that showed new claims for jobless benefits rose less than
expected last week, hinting at an improved labor market a day
before the government's closely watched monthly non-farm
payrolls report for September. [ID:nN1E7950UR]
"The markets are looking to embrace even the slightest
improvement in the economy," said John Kilduff, a partner at
hedge fund Again Capital in New York.
Brent crude futures for November LCOc1 rose $3.00 to
settle at $105.73 a barrel, and U.S. crude CLc1 gained $2.91
to settle at $82.59 a barrel.
The U.S. Treasuries market slumped as the ECB moves and the
U.S. jobs data reduced the safe-haven bids for bonds.
[ID:nN1E7950WA]
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR fell
28/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent.
