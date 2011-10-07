GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro jump on US jobs, Europe hopes

* Higher-than-expected US data rekindles appetite for risk

* Euro rallies for 4th day, also supported by ECB measures

* Thirty-year Treasuries fall nearly 2 points in price

(Adds oil prices rising, updates prices)

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Oct 7 World stocks and the euro rallied on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data eased fears of another global recession, stoking appetite for risk.

Hopes for a stronger policy response to the euro zone debt crisis also supported the European single currency, which rose against the dollar for the fourth consecutive session.

Prices of U.S. government bonds slid after the U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 103,000, above expectations for a 60,000 rise. Jobs gains for prior months were also revised higher. For details, see [ID:nOAT004877].

"It's a breath of fresh air and should allow the risk recovery we've had this week to continue," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in New Jersey.

"All in all, it suggests a continuation of the risk recovery and that the U.S. will outperform other developed economies," he added.

Markets should remain volatile, however, while European policymakers debate how to shield banks in the event of a Greek debt default. In the run-up to crucial summit talks on Sunday, Germany and France still disagreed on measures to strengthen the banking sector, diplomats said. [ID:nL5E7L714R]

Key Wall Street indexes traded higher, although the Nasdaq seesawed between positive and negative territory.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 76.10 points, or 0.68 percent, to 11,199.43, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX climbed 2.17 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,167.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.86 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,505.96.

World stocks measured by the MSCI All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.1 percent.

U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 rose 0.68 percent to $83.15 per barrel.

Earlier, German data showed industry output in the European giant dropping 1 percent in August, a smaller-than-expected decline. [ID:nL5E7L711S]

The euro EUR=, which has fallen back from a 2011 peak near $1.50 in May, rose 0.47 percent to $1.3494.

Hopes of a more robust policy response to the two-year-old euro zone sovereign debt crisis rose this week after euro zone policy makers pledged to present a plan for a coordinated recapitalization of the region's banks.

Aggressive liquidity measures that the European Central Bank (ECB) unveiled on Thursday to help lenders facing straitened wholesale funding conditions further emboldened risk appetite.

Safe-haven investments such as U.S. Treasury bonds sold off as a result. Thirty-year Treasuries US30YT=RR led losses, falling nearly 2 points in price to yield 3.0438 percent.

(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari and Steven C Johnson in New York, Sebastian Tong in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)