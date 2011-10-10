GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on German-Franco crisis pledge

* World stocks rise on German-French debt crisis pledge

* Pledge boosts risk appetite, lifting euro, crude oil

* Dollar weakness buoys gold, helping commodity prices (Updates prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 10 World stocks and crude oil rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday while the euro jumped after Germany and France pledged to unveil new measures to resolve a festering euro zone debt crisis within a month.

Wall Street gained more than 2 percent and European markets rose almost as much after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday their goal was to come up with a sustainable answer for Greece's debt woes.

Stocks rose across the board in Europe, with economically sensitive sectors performing best, and the S&P 500's 50-day moving average signaled a bullish trend on Wall Street.

The euro rose the most in 15 months against the U.S. dollar while oil gained nearly 3 percent. Still, some investors were skeptical of the European leaders' plan given the lack of detail.

"For now, the markets are rallying on the belief that there is forward momentum on dealing with the European bank crisis," said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"To me, this is an exercise in placing funding sand bags around the global banks to ensure they are not flooded by the rising river level of a Greek default," he said.

Merkel and Sarkozy said they would agree on how to recapitalize European banks and present a plan for accelerating economic coordination in the euro zone by a G20 summit in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4. For details see: [ID:nL5E7L90RP]

A spokesman for the German government emphasized that the weekend talks are no "miracle cure." [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]

Sentiment was also bolstered on news that Italian and French output were strong in August, while German exports were at a record high. [ID:nL5E7LA1S9]

World stocks gained, rising 2.4 percent as measured by MSCI's all-country world index .MIWD00000PUS.

In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top regional shares, rose 1.7 percent to 963.89 points, the highest close in more than five weeks.

The benchmark index of European shares and the S&P 500 are both up about 10 percent since the U.S. benchmark briefly entered bear market territory -- a decline of 20 percent from its peak this year -- at the session's low point on Oct. 4.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 261.00 points, or 2.35 percent, at 11,364.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 32.06 points, or 2.77 percent, at 1,187.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 73.05 points, or 2.95 percent, at 2,552.40.

A move to nationalize Franco-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) also bolstered sentiment, as it was seen as an indication that governments would step in and keep large lenders from going under. [ID:nL5E7L90W7]]

The Dexia rescue showed European governments "can act quickly and decisively," boosting hopes for real results on Merkel's and Sarkozy's promises, said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

"The market gave Merkel and Sarkozy the benefit of the doubt. They know they have to come up with specifics," Krosby said.

Extended short bets in the euro added to the currency's momentum as traders rushed to exit positions, lifting the single currency more than 2 percent to a near three-week high.

The euro EUR= rose to its highest in more than a week versus the U.S. dollar, which slumped more than 2 percent against the Swiss franc, as the easing of risk aversion put the U.S. currency under broad selling pressure.

The euro, which was on track for its best daily rise since July 2010, climbed 1.9 percent to $1.3650, slightly off earlier gains.

"We're seeing risk coming back on and that's helping the euro," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Crude oil rose on improved optimism. November Brent crude futures LCOc1 were $3.01 firmer at $108.89, while U.S. November crude CLc1 was up $2.61 at $85.59.

Spot gold prices XAU= rose $33.81 to $1,672.40 an ounce.

The market for U.S. Treasuries was closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou, Rodrigo Campos, Matthew Robinson and Robert Gibbons in New York; Writing by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)