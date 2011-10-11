RPT-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed ahead of Slovak vote on EU fund

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Markets mixed, awaiting Slovak vote

* Stronger dollar vs euro further dampens markets (Updates with U.S. markets; changes dateline; previous LONDON)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stocks rose modestly and Treasuries slipped in early trading on Tuesday as markets awaited a vote by Slovakia on expanding the euro zone rescue fund, the latest twist in Europe's financial debacle.

The euro fell as investors waited for Slovakia to become the last of 17 EU member states to vote to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility.

The vote in Slovakia's parliament may not pass until later this week, complicating access to funds that could stem the crisis. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]

That may rattle markets through the week as it adds an element of uncertainty to an already anxious environment. Global stocks and the euro have rallied sharply on rising hopes that Europe will recapitalize struggling banks and bail out debtor nations.

Global stocks, as measured by MSCI's All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, climbed into positive territory, up 0.5 percent. The index has rallied on improved sentiment, particularly after a weekend pledge by German and French leaders to come up with a plan to tackle the debt crisis. [ID:nP7E7KK00E]

U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent on Monday, lifting the S&P 500 above its 50-day moving average the first time since late July, though the gains came on thin volume due to the Columbus Day holiday.

The benchmark S&P is trading near the upper end of its recent range, and it is unclear whether institutional buyers will support the market further or if it will retreat.

"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only (fund) participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund-to-hedge -fund pinging stocks back and forth," said Sam Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First New York in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 1.78 points, or 0.02 percent, at 11,434.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 3.26 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,198.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 19.00 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,585.05.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 962.61, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.

The euro EUR= slipped 0.1 percent at $1.3623 against the dollar.

In commodity markets, Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 0.3 percent, hovering around $109 per barrel.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, erasing gains that brought benchmark yields to historic lows last week, as investors' most acute anxiety over Europe's debt crisis subsided. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 28/32 from Friday, its yield at 2.1745 percent.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)