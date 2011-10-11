GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks swing, oil jumps ahead of Slovak EU vote

* Stocks volatile on pre-earnings support, euro fears

* Oil rallies to above $110 in London (Recasts with rebound in oil; updates prices)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Oct 11 Stocks were mixed and oil prices rallied on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of U.S. earnings report season, with uncertainty over the euro zone rescue fund hanging over markets.

As sentiment remained fragile after the pummeling markets took in the past month, stocks swung between negative and positive territory before results due after Tuesday's closing bell from U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc ( AA.N ).

The euro fell EUR=EBS as investors waited for Slovakia to become the last of 17 EU member states to vote to boost the size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility -- the latest twist in Europe's financial debacle.

The vote in Slovakia's parliament may not pass until later this week, complicating access to funds that could stem the crisis. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]

That may rattle markets through the week, as it adds an element of uncertainty to a fragile trading environment. Global stocks and the euro had rebounded sharply in recent days on rising hopes Europe will recapitalize struggling banks and bail out debtor nations.

"It seems like the vote is a little in doubt. Everyone is on hold waiting on what's happening with the European Union," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

By 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 0.38 point, or 0.00 percent, at 11,433.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.12 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,196.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 11.52 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,577.57.

"The market was overshot on the downside and now we're making it up to a certain degree," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market strategist at John Thomas Financial in New York.

Alcoa's stock rose 3 percent to $10.40, making it the best performer on the Dow. Over the past week, analysts have lowered their consensus earnings estimates for the aluminum producer, citing a precipitous drop in metals prices in recent months sparked by global economic concerns. [ID:nN1E7990GK]

"Expectations are so low that Alcoa doesn't have to say a lot in order to beat expectations," said King Lip, chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco. "Everyone expects a double-dip recession, so all you need is a little bit of good news and markets could take off on that."

U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent in Monday's trading, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 above its 50-day moving average the first time since late July, though the gains came on thin volume due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Now that the index is trading near the upper end of its recent range, it is unclear whether institutional buyers will support the market further or if it will retreat.

"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only (fund) participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund-to-hedge -fund pinging stocks back and forth," said Sam Ginzburg, head of capital markets at First New York in New York.

Global stocks, as measured by MSCI's All-Country World index .MIWD00000PUS, were up 0.2 percent. The index has rallied recently on improved sentiment, particularly after a weekend pledge by German and French leaders to come up with a plan to tackle the debt crisis. [ID:nP7E7KK00E]

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.

The euro EUR= slipped 0.2 percent at $1.36280 against the dollar.

In commodity markets, Brent crude in London LCOc1 rose 1.3 percent to hover above $110 per barrel while U.S. crude CLc1 rose half a percent to above $85 per barrel.

Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, erasing gains that brought benchmark yields to historic lows last week, as investors' most acute anxiety over Europe's debt crisis subsided. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 28/32 from Friday, its yield at 2.1745 percent. (Additional reporting by Ashley Lau, Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard Leong in New York, and Anirban Nag in London)