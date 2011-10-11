GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks swing, oil jumps ahead of Slovak EU vote

* Stocks volatile on pre-earnings support, euro fears
* Oil rallies to above $110 in London
(Recasts with rebound in oil; updates prices)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Stocks were mixed and oil
prices rallied on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of
U.S. earnings report season, with uncertainty over the euro
zone rescue fund hanging over markets.
As sentiment remained fragile after the pummeling markets
took in the past month, stocks swung between negative and
positive territory before results due after Tuesday's closing
bell from U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N).
The euro fell EUR=EBS as investors waited for Slovakia to
become the last of 17 EU member states to vote to boost the
size and powers of the European Financial Stability Facility --
the latest twist in Europe's financial debacle.
The vote in Slovakia's parliament may not pass until later
this week, complicating access to funds that could stem the
crisis. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7LB0V9]
That may rattle markets through the week, as it adds an
element of uncertainty to a fragile trading environment. Global
stocks and the euro had rebounded sharply in recent days on
rising hopes Europe will recapitalize struggling banks and bail
out debtor nations.
"It seems like the vote is a little in doubt. Everyone is
on hold waiting on what's happening with the European Union,"
said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency
analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
By 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average .DJI was up 0.38 point, or 0.00 percent, at
11,433.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 1.12
points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,196.01. The Nasdaq Composite
Index .IXIC was up 11.52 points, or 0.45 percent, at
2,577.57.
"The market was overshot on the downside and now we're
making it up to a certain degree," said Wayne Kaufman, chief
market strategist at John Thomas Financial in New York.
Alcoa's stock rose 3 percent to $10.40, making it the best
performer on the Dow. Over the past week, analysts have lowered
their consensus earnings estimates for the aluminum producer,
citing a precipitous drop in metals prices in recent months
sparked by global economic concerns. [ID:nN1E7990GK]
"Expectations are so low that Alcoa doesn't have to say a
lot in order to beat expectations," said King Lip, chief
investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San
Francisco. "Everyone expects a double-dip recession, so all you
need is a little bit of good news and markets could take off on
that."
U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent in Monday's trading, lifting
the benchmark S&P 500 above its 50-day moving average the first
time since late July, though the gains came on thin volume due
to the Columbus Day holiday.
Now that the index is trading near the upper end of its
recent range, it is unclear whether institutional buyers will
support the market further or if it will retreat.
"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only
(fund) participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund-to-hedge
-fund pinging stocks back and forth," said Sam Ginzburg, head
of capital markets at First New York in New York.
Global stocks, as measured by MSCI's All-Country World
index .MIWD00000PUS, were up 0.2 percent. The index has
rallied recently on improved sentiment, particularly after a
weekend pledge by German and French leaders to come up with a
plan to tackle the debt crisis. [ID:nP7E7KK00E]
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.
The euro EUR= slipped 0.2 percent at $1.36280 against the
dollar.
In commodity markets, Brent crude in London LCOc1 rose
1.3 percent to hover above $110 per barrel while U.S. crude
CLc1 rose half a percent to above $85 per barrel.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, erasing gains that brought
benchmark yields to historic lows last week, as investors' most
acute anxiety over Europe's debt crisis subsided. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 28/32 from
Friday, its yield at 2.1745 percent.
(Additional reporting by Ashley Lau, Chuck Mikolajczak and
Richard Leong in New York, and Anirban Nag in London)