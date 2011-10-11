GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks choppy, commods jump before Slovak EU vote

* Stocks volatile on pre-earnings support, euro fears
* Oil rallies to $110 in London, grains surge
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Stocks were choppy and
commodities extended their rally on Tuesday as uncertainty over
the euro zone rescue fund hung over markets before the start of
the U.S. earnings report season.
With sentiment still fragile after the pummeling markets
took in the past month, stocks swung back-and-forth ahead of
third-quarter results from aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N).
"The market was overshot on the downside and now we're
making it up to a certain degree," said Wayne Kaufman, chief
market strategist at John Thomas Financial in New York.
In commodities trading, oil prices rose as much as 2
percent, while U.S. agricultural markets rallied between 5 and
8 percent on bets a U.S. government crop report due on
Wednesday would show smaller-than-expected stockpiles
.
Investors waited for Slovakia to become the last of 17 EU
member states to vote to boost the size and powers of the
European Financial Stability Facility -- the fund set up to
rescue the region's troubled economies.
The vote in Slovakia's parliament may not pass until later
this week, complicating access to funds that could stem the
crisis. That may rattle markets through the week, as it adds an
element of uncertainty to a fragile trading environment.
"It seems like the vote is a little in doubt. Everyone is
on hold waiting on what's happening with the European Union,"
said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency
analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
Global stocks and the euro had rebounded sharply in recent
days on rising hopes Europe will recapitalize struggling banks
The euro initially fell on Tuesday after the latest twist in
Europe's financial debacle, before rebounding.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 9.73
points, or 0.09 percent, at 11,423.45. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 2.06 points, or 0.17 percent, at
1,196.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 18.65
points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,584.70.
U.S. stocks jumped 3 percent in Monday's trading, lifting
the benchmark S&P 500 above its 50-day moving average the first
time since late July, though the gains came on thin volume due
to the Columbus Day holiday.
With the index trading near the upper end of its recent
range, it is unclear whether institutional buyers will support
the market further or if it will retreat.
"I have not seen yet a tremendous amount of long-only
(fund) participation in this. It's mostly hedge fund-to-hedge
-fund pinging stocks back and forth," said Sam Ginzburg, head
of capital markets at First New York in New York.
Alcoa's stock was up about 2 percent to $10.27, making it
the best performer on the Dow. Over the past week, analysts
have lowered their consensus earnings estimates for the
aluminum producer, citing a precipitous drop in metals prices
in recent months sparked by global economic concerns.
"Expectations are so low that Alcoa doesn't have to say a
lot in order to beat expectations," said King Lip, chief
investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San
Francisco. "Everyone expects a double-dip recession, so all you
need is a little bit of good news and markets could take off on
that."
Global stocks, as measured by MSCI's All-Country World
index .MIWD00000PUS, were up 0.3 percent. The index has
rallied recently on improved sentiment, particularly after a
weekend pledge by German and French leaders to come up with a
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares,
closed down 0.3 percent, after rising 1.7 percent on Monday.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell, erasing gains that brought
benchmark yields to historic lows last week, as investors' most
acute anxiety over Europe's debt crisis subsided. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 26/32 from
Friday, its yield at 2.1656 percent.
