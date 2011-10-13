GLOBAL MARKETS-Weak Chinese data hurts copper, stocks

* China trade momentum slows in face of global woes

* JPMorgan earnings fall, bank shares follow

* Copper, equities fall after soft Chinese data

* Global stocks fall after six days of gains (Updates with U.S. markets open, changes byline, dateline previously London)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Oct 13 Rising Italian debt yields forced the European Central Bank back into buying bonds on Thursday, while global stocks and copper edged lower, pressured by weak data from China.

The rise in Italian yields underscored investor uncertainty on whether current measures will be effective in preventing the spread of a debt crisis in the euro zone. Bund and U.S. Treasury prices rose as investors sought relative safety.

"Even though the (Italian) auctions went relatively smoothly, investors still remain reluctant to put money into that country because of doubts about the commitment of fiscal policy and political risk," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Italy sold 6.2 billion euros of debt, split across four bonds, including the first sale of debt with maturities different than those which the ECB will buy. For details, see [ID:L5E7LD21A]

The Italian 10-year BTP yield IT10YT=RR was up to 5.815 percent from 5.738 percent late on Wednesday.

U.S. and European shares fell after recent gains following data showing China's trade surplus narrowed for a second straight month in September, with both imports and exports lower than expected.[ID:nL3E7LD0GV]

It reflected global economic weakness, which along with the euro zone debt crisis, has kept investors from taking aggressive risk taking over the past months.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N), the first major U.S. bank to report earnings for the latest quarter, fell 5 percent to $31.47. An index of U.S. bank shares .BKX slid 3.4 percent. [ID:nN1E7951DK]

"This is a news driven market, probably overly sensitive to China data. JPMorgan is a good indicator of what is happening in the banking industry and a little bit of an insight into where consumer banking is headed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

"That is kind of the news that would want you to make some money off the table."

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 104.40 points, or 0.91 percent, at 11,414.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 12.63 points, or 1.05 percent, at 1,194.62. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 8.38 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,596.35.

The S&P 500 has run up more than 10 percent from its intraday low hit last week on Tuesday and had its largest seven-day rally since March 2009 on growing optimism European leaders were making progress in tackling the region's debt problems.

World stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS were down 0.8 percent.

The euro fell broadly, pulling back from a one-month high versus the dollar after the ECB warned about the impact on the currency and the region's banks of involving bondholders in euro zone bailouts.

The single currency EUR= hit a New York session low of $1.3686, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3698, down 0.6 percent on the day. The euro on Wednesday touched its highest versus the greenback since Sept. 16.

The soft data from China also pressured copper prices CMCU3. The industrial metal, often taken as a proxy for growth expectations, fell 3.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Julie Haviv in New York and by William James in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)